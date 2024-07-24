Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte knew he hit a home run Tuesday at the Kansas City Royals staring down the line. He didn’t give any Carlton Fisk impersonation, but he started to run even though first base umpire Brian O’Nora signaled for a foul ball.

Marte rocketed the ball 111.2 mph — the hardest hit all night — toward the right-field foul pole.

As Marte rounded the bases, the umpiring crew convened and signaled for a two-run home run. The ball had just glanced off the pole, landing in foul territory.

Marte danced with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo at home plate, as the blast gave Arizona a 5-1 lead. The D-backs held on for a 6-2 victory.

The All-Star had hit his second home run in as many days at Kauffman Stadium. He homered in consecutive games for the sixth time this season, last doing so in May.

Marte has 21 home runs this season and finished Tuesday’s ballgame 2-for-3 with three runs scored and the two RBIs.

The switch-hitter has reached base in 21 of his last 23 games with 19 RBIs over that span.

D-backs starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery gave Arizona five innings with one earned run to pick up a victory.

