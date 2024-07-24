Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant playing Sunday in USA Olympics opener vs. Serbia is still on table

Jul 24, 2024, 1:50 PM

Kevin Durant of Team United States looks on during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Kevin Durant playing in USA Basketball’s Paris Olympics opener Sunday against Serbia is still on the table after he and his representation felt bad information about his status was reported earlier in the week.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr said that Durant, who did not appear in any exhibition games due to a calf injury, practiced on Wednesday, which did not include a scrimmage. He will scrimmage on Thursday and be re-evaluated.

Kerr told reporters that USA Basketball, the Phoenix Suns and Durant’s representatives will collaborate on a decision. Durant’s manager and friend Rich Kleiman on Tuesday called out ESPN’s Brian Windhorst for previously suggesting Durant may not be prepared for the Olympics group play opener against Serbia.

