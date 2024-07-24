Kevin Durant playing in USA Basketball’s Paris Olympics opener Sunday against Serbia is still on the table after he and his representation felt bad information about his status was reported earlier in the week.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr said that Durant, who did not appear in any exhibition games due to a calf injury, practiced on Wednesday, which did not include a scrimmage. He will scrimmage on Thursday and be re-evaluated.

Kerr told reporters that USA Basketball, the Phoenix Suns and Durant’s representatives will collaborate on a decision. Durant’s manager and friend Rich Kleiman on Tuesday called out ESPN’s Brian Windhorst for previously suggesting Durant may not be prepared for the Olympics group play opener against Serbia.

“Kevin was not happy with me when I made the TV report a couple days ago that I wasn’t sure he was going to reach all the steps in order to play against Serbia on Sunday,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “That’s because he’s been working very, very hard to get back from this calf injury. Playing for the national team is extremely important to him.

“But the truth is Steve Kerr has delayed his window. Initially, they said that he was going to be able to hopefully play in one of the two (exhibition) games in London.”

Kerr since said that he expected Durant to complete a few practices before clearing the star to suit up.

Durant is searching for his fourth gold medal and would become the first American men’s basketball player to achieve the feat. He is the men’s all-time leading scorer for Team USA.

