Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Do the Cardinals have momentum heading into the 2024 season?

Jul 24, 2024, 4:26 PM

Jonathan Gannon runs off the field...

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

Momentum puzzles Jonathan Gannon. Is there really a kinetic energy that arises from the chaos of competition, a force strong enough to tilt a playing field? Is there stuff beyond the realm of execution and winning behavior? 

During his first press conference from training camp, the Cardinals head coach went deep on the subject. Gannon said he and members of his staff recently concluded a deep dive on the subject of momentum, studying everything from wars that occurred in the 1800s to how a golfer like Xander Schauffele can suddenly post a string of birdies to win a major tournament.

The conclusion:

“Does momentum exist? Perhaps,” Gannon said.

This much is certain. The Cardinals seem to have momentum entering the 2024 season. It’s hard to believe and even harder to accomplish.

RELATED STORIES

They lost 13 of 17 games in 2023. The new regime is still winless against division opponents in the NFC West. There is a noticeable dearth of high-end talent at nearly every position. Most national media see the numbers and the names and aren’t all that impressed. Understandable.

But the Cardinals have momentum because of all the other stuff. They have a real connectivity. There is a shared identity that seems to speak to everyone in the room, a heady mix of violence and professionalism, of sincerity and barbarity. They’ve earned the Valley’s respect for their relentless effort, for their willingness to fight to the bitter end.

They are inspiring and relatable. We all want to believe in something that strongly.

Gannon’s hyperfocus and clarity are big reasons for the tailwind. His words are rarely misinterpreted. He told his team before last season that he was looking for killers. And in the first quarter of the regular season, Kyzir White almost beheaded the opposing quarterback.

The players clearly trust the coaches and the path they’ve charted. Everyone is raving about the maturity and awareness of Kyler Murray, a quarterback who has everything he needs to finally achieve greatness. And the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. gives the Cardinals rare pedigree at wide receiver, the kind the team hasn’t seen since Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

If the Cardinals find a way to make some stops, they might be dangerous. Remember, Year 2 is when Ken Whisenhunt became a star in Arizona, steering the Cardinals to the Super Bowl. Same with Bruce Arians, whose swagger helped fuel the Cardinals to a playoff berth in his second year on the job. And there’s no doubt that Gannon grew considerably in his first year at the helm.

During a 13-loss rookie season, he was careful to never lose control of his emotions or his team. On the sideline, he stood stoic behind the sunglasses, firm in his strength and conviction. I’m guessing it was far more difficult than he made it look.

This year, Gannon has real experience. So do his impossibly young assistants. It feels like momentum is a tarmac and our football team is ready for takeoff.

If you believe in momentum.

“Perhaps,” Gannon said.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.  

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon...

Haboob Blog

Does momentum exist? Ask Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals took a deep dive this offseason to answer an age-old question in sports: Does momentum exist?

1 hour ago

Dante Stills looks on during offseason work...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals training camp battles: Defensive line

Maybe the most important of the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming training camp battles is the defensive line room.

7 hours ago

Fans of the Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

When are the Cardinals’ open training camp practices?

Arizona Cardinals 2024 training camp is here, and fans can head to State Farm Stadium to watch their team starting Thursday.

22 hours ago

Carter O'Donnell...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals waive injured OL Carter O’Donnell at start of training camp

The Arizona Cardinals waived offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. 

1 day ago

Bj Ojulari looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals training camp battles: Pass rusher

Three Arizona Cardinals come to mind when thinking about the upcoming battle at pass rusher this training camp.

1 day ago

Trey McBride at Cardinals mandatory minicamp...

Arizona Sports

ESPN: Arizona Cardinals ranked poorly in NFL future power rankings

ESPN's future NFL power rankings placed the Arizona Cardinals near the league's bottom in average score across various categories.

1 day ago

Do the Cardinals have momentum heading into the 2024 season?