Momentum puzzles Jonathan Gannon. Is there really a kinetic energy that arises from the chaos of competition, a force strong enough to tilt a playing field? Is there stuff beyond the realm of execution and winning behavior?

During his first press conference from training camp, the Cardinals head coach went deep on the subject. Gannon said he and members of his staff recently concluded a deep dive on the subject of momentum, studying everything from wars that occurred in the 1800s to how a golfer like Xander Schauffele can suddenly post a string of birdies to win a major tournament.

The conclusion:

“Does momentum exist? Perhaps,” Gannon said.

This much is certain. The Cardinals seem to have momentum entering the 2024 season. It’s hard to believe and even harder to accomplish.

They lost 13 of 17 games in 2023. The new regime is still winless against division opponents in the NFC West. There is a noticeable dearth of high-end talent at nearly every position. Most national media see the numbers and the names and aren’t all that impressed. Understandable.

But the Cardinals have momentum because of all the other stuff. They have a real connectivity. There is a shared identity that seems to speak to everyone in the room, a heady mix of violence and professionalism, of sincerity and barbarity. They’ve earned the Valley’s respect for their relentless effort, for their willingness to fight to the bitter end.

They are inspiring and relatable. We all want to believe in something that strongly.

Gannon’s hyperfocus and clarity are big reasons for the tailwind. His words are rarely misinterpreted. He told his team before last season that he was looking for killers. And in the first quarter of the regular season, Kyzir White almost beheaded the opposing quarterback.

The players clearly trust the coaches and the path they’ve charted. Everyone is raving about the maturity and awareness of Kyler Murray, a quarterback who has everything he needs to finally achieve greatness. And the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. gives the Cardinals rare pedigree at wide receiver, the kind the team hasn’t seen since Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

If the Cardinals find a way to make some stops, they might be dangerous. Remember, Year 2 is when Ken Whisenhunt became a star in Arizona, steering the Cardinals to the Super Bowl. Same with Bruce Arians, whose swagger helped fuel the Cardinals to a playoff berth in his second year on the job. And there’s no doubt that Gannon grew considerably in his first year at the helm.

During a 13-loss rookie season, he was careful to never lose control of his emotions or his team. On the sideline, he stood stoic behind the sunglasses, firm in his strength and conviction. I’m guessing it was far more difficult than he made it look.

This year, Gannon has real experience. So do his impossibly young assistants. It feels like momentum is a tarmac and our football team is ready for takeoff.

If you believe in momentum.

“Perhaps,” Gannon said.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

