Camp Tontozona trip promises to again be memorable for Arizona State football

Aug 6, 2024, 7:22 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Turf field at Camp Tontozona seen from nearby cabins. Some high school teams utilize the camp for their summer workouts when Arizona State football isn't there. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) Turf field at Camp Tontozona seen from field level. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) Turf field at Camp Tontozona seen from field level. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) Campfire next to turf field at Camp Tontozona. The camp is a chance for Arizona State football players to bond ahead of fall season. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) ASU alumni and boosters have contributed to Sol Field and all the amenities at Camp Tontozona. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) Arizona State football players will stay in cabins during their trip to Camp Tontozona. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has expressed discomfort with the idea. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) Arizona State football players will stay in cabins during their trip to Camp Tontozona. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has expressed discomfort with the idea. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports) Frank Kush brought the Sun Devils for Arizona State's first trip to Camp T in 1960. (Damon Allred/Arizona Sports)


TEMPE — Kenny Dillingham says he loves Camp Tontozona because it’s filled with amazing moments Arizona State football players will remember for the rest of their lives. This year’s trip looks to be no different.

Dillingham thinks most about the moments that are “firsts” for players. The head coach recounted then-freshmen Keith Abney II and Kyson Brown climbing the infamous Mount Kush the team summits each visit, looking down from the top and saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Going into his second trip to Camp T — which started on Tuesday and ends with an open scrimmage on Saturday — Abney may find himself caught in another defensive back’s attempt at a memorable moment this year. Safety Shamari Simmons said he’s targeting another defensive back for a potential trick or prank of some kind, as is bound to happen in such a setting.

“Montana (Warren) for real for real. He’s like my little brother, but it’s just fun messing with him, he’s just a great person,” Simmons explained.

Snake enthusiast and redshirt junior edge rusher Clayton Smith has been recruiting teammates to go snake hunting with him at Camp T, but Simmons wants no part.

Dillingham was even less enticed, potentially worried about the risks of such a dangerous edge rusher meeting such a dangerous match.

“No. Absolutely 0% chance I go looking for snakes with Clayton. I hope Clayton doesn’t go looking for snakes with Clayton. Who– nevermind,” Dillingham said. “I’m not even gonna get started on Clayton and his little snakes and stuff.”

“I definitely just can’t wait to go up to Camp T, be able to hang out with the fellas,” added Simmons, who led the ASU defense in snaps and tackles in 2023. “I feel like that’s really where the team chemistry be lifted, see people in an environment where they don’t like being in.”

He said the vibe there reminds him of growing up in Alabama where he would hang out in the woods with his friends.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, headed to Camp T for the first time after transferring from Michigan State, admitted sharing a cabin with teammates will make him uncomfortable because he needs his own space.

Leavitt will likely feel more in his element on the campground’s turf field, which was installed in 2019. The turf helps provides reliability, protecting against weather that was notorious for deterring Camp T activity in previous summers.

Trenton Bourguet, ASU’s lone returning quarterback, has much more experience with Camp T dating back to his first year with the program as a walk-on when the new turf made its debut in 2019. Bourguet shared some advice for some of the first-timers.

“Sunday we have no practice, but I told them you definitely gotta make a run to Walmart or something, get some snacks, the necessities that these people haven’t (experienced) yet, but it’s gonna be a great time,” Bourguet told reporters.

As for any logistical changes to how the week is being set up, Dillingham said the trip will include one extra day, a more refined practice structure and on-site weightlifting. He joked that sports performance coach Joe Connolly carries all the weights up to Payson himself, while applauding the work that goes into organizing such a tall task.

