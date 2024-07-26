Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Fans return to Cardinals training camp as intensity ratchets up

Jul 25, 2024, 6:19 PM

Kyler Murray looks on during training camp...

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Since he came aboard, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has always been about mixing in low- and high-intensity days to keep his players fresh and not overloaded.

Call it coincidence or part of his master plan, but on the first day Cardinals fans were back at State Farm Stadium for training camp, the intensity meter was firmly in the red.

“Our guys, maybe no more than me, loves when the fans are out there,” Gannon said ahead of Day 2 of training camp on Thursday. “They give you energy and juice. We look forward to having people out here as much as we can and it’s kind of a precursor to our home opener. It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be home-field advantage for us. We got good fans here and we got to put on a show for them.”

“A lot of juice out there,” center Hjalte Froholdt added after practice, acknowledging he didn’t know fans would be in attendance until stepping on the field. “It’s always good to have someone watch you. You got a little bit harder. It was good. Juices were flowing. It was awesome.”

The Cardinals offense certainly got the memo, with quarterback Kyler Murray looking down the field early and often during throughout the day.

From Trey McBride to Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona’s pass catchers turned up the heat against the defense Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t just them, either, with veteran addition Zay Jones seemingly coming down with everything that came his way. Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch continued to show their connection with the franchise quarterback, too.

The quick scuffle between offensive lineman Will Hernandez and inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was further proof of the intensity for the day.

That’s not to say there weren’t opportunities for Cardinals corners to steal the show, especially when looking at second-year pro Garrett Williams.

Whether it be Murray, Desmond Ridder or Clayton Tune, Williams was in the vicinity to snag a couple of passes, narrowly missing out on the opportunities the signal callers gave him.

Rookie Max Melton also had a chance at an INT, letting a telegraphed pass by from Tune slip through his grasp.

The defense didn’t come away empty handed on the day, however, with Verone McKinley III getting the better of Ridder during 7-on-7s for the first interception of Cardinals camp.

He let his teammates know, too, pointing to the sideline as he took it the other way.

Cardinals Corner

Will Hernandez gets into with Raiders players...

Tyler Drake

Will Hernandez takes Wolf’s advice, gets into training camp scuffle

Ahead of Day 2 of Arizona Cardinals training camp, the Arizona Sports radio host asked offensive lineman Will Hernandez if he had gotten into a fight yet.

2 hours ago

Max Melton makes a tackle...

Tyler Drake

Kevin Kolb and 8-hour tattoos: It’s been an offseason for Cardinals rookie Max Melton

Cardinals rookie cornerback Max Melton's offseason was one for the books, from his Kevin Kolb throwback to an eight-hour tattoo session.

11 hours ago

Budda Baker runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker sets the tone as Arizona Cardinals training camp kicks off

Budda Baker isn't letting his contract situation impact the way he leads the team, made evident by his impromptu speech ahead of camp.

1 day ago

Dante Stills looks on during offseason work...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals training camp battles: Defensive line

Maybe the most important of the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming training camp battles is the defensive line room.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Arizona’s 2024 NFL training camp positional battles to watch

Arizona Cardinals training camp is officially here! With players reporting Tuesday, Arizona Sports’ Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and do-it-all contributor Lauren Koval dive into the positional battles to keep tabs on and give their early candidates for the roles up for grabs!

2 days ago

Bj Ojulari looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals training camp battles: Pass rusher

Three Arizona Cardinals come to mind when thinking about the upcoming battle at pass rusher this training camp.

2 days ago

Fans return to Cardinals training camp as intensity ratchets up