‘The Instigators’ Advanced Screening

‘The Instigators’, streaming on AppleTV August 9th, is an upcoming film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck where they are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos.

