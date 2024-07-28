Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sean Murphy-Bunting thinks young Cardinals CBs have ‘vet minds’

Jul 27, 2024, 6:00 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals have revamped their cornerbacks room the last two seasons, a group now reliant on younger players.

The veteran in the room is Sean Murphy-Bunting, a signing in free agency that brings high-level experience and has been in this type of situation before. Murphy-Bunting was on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team with an inexperienced collection of cornerbacks that made it work to such a degree that they won a championship in 2020.

Mruphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis and Jamal Dean made up the majority of the cornerback snaps. Davis was in his third year while the other pair won a Super Bowl in just their second seasons. Murphy-Bunting credited the leadership of big-time names like Tom Brady and others in helping them.

“I just learned a lot honestly through my four years there,” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday. “Being around legends. … I learned so many things from these guys on how to be a pro early on. Specifically that year that we won the Super Bowl, we went through a lot of adversity earlier on in that year.”

Arizona this year is relying on second-year cornerback Garrett Williams along with rookies Max Melton and Elijah Jones to solidify a position that is a question mark going into the season.

Murphy-Bunting has seen positive signs at the start of training camp from a group that is eager to learn and improve.

“I think they show up every day and they work hard and even after practice the grind that they do, the things that they do — it’s almost like they are vets,” Murphy-Bunting said. “They have vet minds and it shows throughout their day-to-day operation, their day-to-day questions and I think they’re going to have a lot of things going for them moving forward.”

