US stays alive with win over New Zealand in Olympic men’s soccer

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty as the United States pounced early in a 4-1 victory over New Zealand on Saturday to stave off possible elimination at the Olympics.

A loss in Marseille could have ended the Americans’ chance to advance to the knockout round in just their second Olympic appearance. The U.S. had lost to France in its Group A opener.

Mihailovic calmly hit the penalty in the eighth minute after Nathan Harriel was brought down in the box by Matthew Garbett.

Four minutes later, senior player Walker Zimmerman made it 2-0 when he poked in a goal in a scramble in front of the net following a free kick.

Gianluca Busio scored on a rebound at the half-hour mark and celebrated by dancing with teammate Kevin Paredes. Paxton Aaronson added a fourth goal in the 58th.

New Zealand avoided the shutout with Jesse Randall’s late goal.

New Zealand’s 2-1 opening victory over Guinea had put the team in a strong position to advance. The OlyWhites, as they are known, started the day second in the group to France.

The United States is set to play Guinea in its final group match Tuesday in Saint-Etienne. New Zealand plays France in Marseille.

New Zealand is making its fourth Olympic appearance. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games after being disqualified for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics for using an ineligible player at a qualification tournament.