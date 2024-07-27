Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

US stays alive with win over New Zealand in Olympic men’s soccer

Jul 27, 2024, 12:47 PM

United States' Djordje Mihailovic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during th...

United States' Djordje Mihailovic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty as the United States pounced early in a 4-1 victory over New Zealand on Saturday to stave off possible elimination at the Olympics.

A loss in Marseille could have ended the Americans’ chance to advance to the knockout round in just their second Olympic appearance. The U.S. had lost to France in its Group A opener.

Mihailovic calmly hit the penalty in the eighth minute after Nathan Harriel was brought down in the box by Matthew Garbett.

Four minutes later, senior player Walker Zimmerman made it 2-0 when he poked in a goal in a scramble in front of the net following a free kick.

Gianluca Busio scored on a rebound at the half-hour mark and celebrated by dancing with teammate Kevin Paredes. Paxton Aaronson added a fourth goal in the 58th.

New Zealand avoided the shutout with Jesse Randall’s late goal.

New Zealand’s 2-1 opening victory over Guinea had put the team in a strong position to advance. The OlyWhites, as they are known, started the day second in the group to France.

The United States is set to play Guinea in its final group match Tuesday in Saint-Etienne. New Zealand plays France in Marseille.

New Zealand is making its fourth Olympic appearance. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games after being disqualified for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics for using an ineligible player at a qualification tournament.

General News

2024 Paris Olympics...

Associated Press

How to watch: Paris Olympics opening ceremony goes forward through rain

The Paris Olympics look likely to get off to a rainy start when the opening ceremony is set to unroll along the Seine River.

1 day ago

Linn Grant of Sweden plays her shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open at H...

Damon Allred

ASU golf’s Farr-Kaye: Linn Grant, former Sun Devil golfers will ‘thrive’ in Olympics

Arizona State women's golf coach Missy Farr-Kaye is filled with pride for the golfers she coached in Tempe before the Paris Olympics.

2 days ago

Olympic flag waving in the wind...

Arizona Sports

2024 Paris Olympics: Tracking every qualifier with ties to Arizona

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin this week, and there are many athletes with Arizona ties gearing up for the competition.

3 days ago

A view of downtown Salt Lake City at night during the Salt Lake Winter Olympics on February 23, 200...

Arizona Sports

2034 Winter Olympics will be hosted by Salt Lake City

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Wednesday that Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Games.

3 days ago

Xander Schauffele tips cap to crowd at 2024 Open Championship...

Associated Press

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit and give the Americans a sweep of the majors for the first time since 1982.

6 days ago

Argentina's Lautaro Martínez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia during th...

Associated Press

Argentina wins record 16th Copa America title, beats Colombia after Messi gets hurt

Argentina overcame Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia on Sunday night for a record 16th Copa America title.

13 days ago

US stays alive with win over New Zealand in Olympic men’s soccer