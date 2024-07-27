PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and 2024 first-round pick Slade Caldwell have agreed to terms, the club announced on Saturday.

Caldwell had a locker in Arizona’s clubhouse, met several potential future teammates and took batting practice on the field. He reunited with Corbin Carroll, whom he met at a workout in January, and got to pick the brain of several Diamondbacks veterans. Talking to Randal Grichuk was particularly cool, as Caldwell said he grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

It was an exciting day for the 18-year-old outfielder out of Valley View High School (Arkansas), however, he said the decision to go pro over attending college was not obvious.

“It was pretty tough for me. I have a pretty good connection over there at Ole Miss with all the coaches and all the new teammates and former teammates I played with, but ultimately I think I made the best decision,” Caldwell said.

“We had a deal made, and ultimately I think it was best with me not wanting to wait around and get my career started.”

Caldwell agreed to a signing bonus of $3,087,000, just over slot value, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

He said he will head to Salt River Fields soon to get settled while waiting for what’s next.

Slade Caldwell joins the Diamondbacks

Caldwell expressed he had great conversations with the D-backs before the draft, and as names came off the board, he had a feeling where he would land.

The Diamondbacks drafted the 5-foot-9 outfielder with great speed, defensive ability and an above average hit tool with the No. 29 pick.

Signing with an organization that has developed short-statured outfielders such as Carroll, Alek Thomas and Daulton Varsho (initially a catcher) was comforting.

“To see kind of the same build, it brings me hope to see these guys out on the field playing in the World Series and everything,” Caldwell said. “It gives me hope as a smaller guy to come out here and compete with everybody.

“I can definitely hit the ball as hard as anybody else. I just think it’s about working hard and your work ethic no matter what your size is.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had the opportunity to chat with Caldwell in his office before batting practice.

“He handled himself unbelievably, very mature. You walk into a major league manager’s office, it could be a little intimidating, but he looked me square in the eye,” Lovullo said.

“I talked to him about some of our core beliefs here, some of the things he is going to fit into because we vet things very well here. Just coming in and being himself and trusting his coaching, asking questions and just continuing to progress … He accepted that challenge.”

The Diamondbacks have signed the first 18 of their 22-player draft class, including fellow Day 1 picks Ryan Waldschmidt, JD Dix and Ivan Luciano.

Follow @alexjweiner