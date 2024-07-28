Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE

Former Arizona State swimmer Léon Marchand cruises to fastest time in men’s medley

Jul 28, 2024, 7:24 AM

Leon Marchand, of France, reacts after competing in a heat in the men's 400-meter individual medley...

Leon Marchand, of France, reacts after competing in a heat in the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NANTERRE, France (AP) — With a boisterous crowd cheering him on, Léon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley Sunday.

The 22-year-old Marchand pulled away in his heat to touch in 4 minutes, 8.30 seconds, with some 15,000 fans at La Defense Arena chanting on every stroke.

“It was a crazy thing,” Marchand said through a translator. “It was beyond what I expected. Everybody was shouting my name.”

It was a comfortable performance for the French phenomenon, who has been compared to Michael Phelps and is guided by the same coach, American Bob Bowman, who was with Phelps for his staggering 23 Olympic gold medals.

Marchand is looking for his first gold, and he’ll be a heavy favorite in the evening final. He was more than a second ahead of Britain’s Max Litchfield (4:09.51), who was followed by Japan’s Daiya Seto (4:10.92) and American Carson Foster (4:11.07).

The big question going into the final: Can Marchand take down his own world record of 4:02.50? He claimed that mark at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, erasing a record held by Phelps for 15 years.

“I wanted to save my energy,” he said. “I’ve been through one (race), so I can kind of take a breath.”

The defending Olympic champion, 30-year-old Chase Kalisz of the U.S., failed to advance to the final after managing just the 11th-fastest time (4:13.36).

Arizona State

2024 Paris Olympics...

Associated Press

How to watch: Paris Olympics opening ceremony goes forward through rain

The Paris Olympics look likely to get off to a rainy start when the opening ceremony is set to unroll along the Seine River.

2 days ago

Linn Grant of Sweden plays her shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open at H...

Damon Allred

ASU golf’s Farr-Kaye: Linn Grant, former Sun Devil golfers will ‘thrive’ in Olympics

Arizona State women's golf coach Missy Farr-Kaye is filled with pride for the golfers she coached in Tempe before the Paris Olympics.

3 days ago

Nick McLain...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s McLain, Arizona’s Candiotti among Arizona-tied players picked in 2024 MLB Draft

Arizona State's Nick McLain and Arizona's Clark Candiotti were among the players from Arizona schools picked in the MLB Draft on Day 2.

13 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Exclusive Interviews: ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini & head football coach Kenny Dillingham

Jeremy Schnell talked to ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini about his short time as full-time AD so far and the future of Desert Financial Arena. He also talked to head football coach Kenny Dillingham about Big 12 Media Days and finishing last in the Big 12 preseason media poll.

18 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says the conference is the deepest in college football

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says the conference is the deepest in college football

19 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What we learned from Arizona State at Big 12 Media Days

Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media at Big 12 Media Days about being pick to finish last in the conference. Brett Yormark also spoke about the conference being the deepest in all of college football.

19 days ago

Former Arizona State swimmer Léon Marchand cruises to fastest time in men’s medley