Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE

Former Arizona State star Léon Marchand’s Olympic gold led Bob Bowman to tear up

Jul 29, 2024, 8:21 AM

Former ASU head coach Bob Bowman speaks to the media on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antoni...

Former ASU head coach Bob Bowman speaks to the media on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio at Northside Swim Center on April 12, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NANTERRE, France (AP) — Former Arizona State head swimming coach Bob Bowman teared up, just as he used to do watching Michael Phelps win Olympic gold medals. This time it was Sun Devil product Léon Marchand.

Bowman’s latest pupil to shine on the world stage pulled off a dominant victory in the 400-meter individual medley in front of a raucous French home crowd Sunday.

The boisterous, flag-waving fans are counting on Marchand to be one of the premiere French athletes of the Paris Games, and the deafening cheers for their countryman have echoed off the walls of La Defense Arena every time he is in the pool.

RELATED STORIES

“It was incredible. I’ve never really been at anything like that. So it was great, it was fantastic,” Bowman said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday. “I actually did tear up a little bit right at the end, everyone was so happy.”

Marchand led from the moment he dove into the water and finished in an Olympic record of 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds, narrowly missing the world mark of 4:02.50 that he set last year, breaking Phelps’ 15-year-old standard.

“It was pretty much exactly what I had hoped for, that he would be able to rise to the moment, because we knew what that was going to be like,” Bowman said. “And my question was: Could I have him prepared enough, mentally, physically, so that, No. 1, he could perform and, No. 2, just handle the expectations? And he did amazing.”

Beforehand, Bowman said he told Marchand to “have fun out there, that’s it,” and offered one of their signature fist bumps. Afterward, Bowman shared with the 22-year-old former Arizona State star how proud he was of him for handling the pressure of the host nation on his shoulders.

“Very few people can go into that environment and perform at that level, I mean very few,” Bowman said. “I’ve been lucky to be around a couple of them. It takes something that you can’t coach. You can prepare ’em but they have to have something inside that gets them in the right mindset and be able to do that.”

Bowman and Marchand captured the Sun Devils’ first NCAA championship together earlier this year. Bowman then left Arizona State in April to take the Texas coaching job, and Marchand turned pro and relocated to keep training with him.

Marchand enjoyed his first Olympic title for one night, then immediately refocused and got back to work. He returned to the training pool Monday morning for a lighter day, swimming 2,500 meters ahead of his 200-meter butterfly preliminary heat Tuesday morning.

“He got a good sleep and we had a plan for what was going to happen today and he’s going through that, and then we’ll start with tomorrow and see how that goes,” a beaming Bowman said.

Marchand’s poise and calm even blew away Bowman, someone who has seen just about everything in the sport. This is the longtime coach of Phelps who witnessed the decorated American star walk away with 23 Olympic golds and 28 total medals.

“It was actually far beyond my expectations of what he would do in that. He was just completely relaxed and normal all week before, the whole time,” Bowman said. “I think it says he kind of knows who he is and what he’s about. He’s very secure, and he’s quite humble and down to earth, and I think you just see that coming through.”

Arizona State

Leon Marchand...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Leon Marchand wins 1st Olympic gold medal in home country

Arizona State swimming superstar Leon Marchand of France dominated the men's 400m individual medley final for his first Olympic gold medal.

20 hours ago

Leon Marchand, of France, reacts after competing in a heat in the men's 400-meter individual medley...

Associated Press

Former Arizona State swimmer Léon Marchand cruises to fastest time in men’s medley

Léon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley Sunday.

1 day ago

2024 Paris Olympics...

Associated Press

How to watch: Paris Olympics opening ceremony goes forward through rain

The Paris Olympics look likely to get off to a rainy start when the opening ceremony is set to unroll along the Seine River.

3 days ago

Linn Grant of Sweden plays her shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open at H...

Damon Allred

ASU golf’s Farr-Kaye: Linn Grant, former Sun Devil golfers will ‘thrive’ in Olympics

Arizona State women's golf coach Missy Farr-Kaye is filled with pride for the golfers she coached in Tempe before the Paris Olympics.

4 days ago

Nick McLain...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s McLain, Arizona’s Candiotti among Arizona-tied players picked in 2024 MLB Draft

Arizona State's Nick McLain and Arizona's Clark Candiotti were among the players from Arizona schools picked in the MLB Draft on Day 2.

14 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Exclusive Interviews: ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini & head football coach Kenny Dillingham

Jeremy Schnell talked to ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini about his short time as full-time AD so far and the future of Desert Financial Arena. He also talked to head football coach Kenny Dillingham about Big 12 Media Days and finishing last in the Big 12 preseason media poll.

19 days ago

Former Arizona State star Léon Marchand’s Olympic gold led Bob Bowman to tear up