Former Wildcat, Suns wing Chase Budinger wins 1st Olympic beach volleyball match

Jul 29, 2024, 10:51 AM

Beach volleyball Olympians Miles Evans and Chase Budinger of Team United States high five...

Miles Evans and Chase Budinger of Team United States high five during the Men's Preliminary Phase - Pool F match against Team France on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona Wildcat and one-time Phoenix Suns forward Chase Budinger’s road at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start. He and beach volleyball partner Miles Evans won their first match Monday, defeating a French squad of Youssef Krou and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat, 2-0 (21-14, 21-11).

The Americans were crisper than the French on their attacks (19/29) and also recorded six blocks to none for the Krou-Gauthier-Rat duo.

The 36-year-old Budinger starred in both volleyball and basketball as a high-schooler. He was co-MVPs with current Suns star Kevin Durant in the 2006 McDonald’s All-American Game before attending Arizona for three years.

There, he averaged 17.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game before becoming the 44th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Budinger appeared in 407 NBA games for Houston, Minnesota, Indiana and Phoenix. He played just 17 games with the Suns in 2015-16, his last season in the NBA.

In Paris now as a beach volleyball player, he reconnected with Durant and others during the opening ceremonies.

Budinger and Evans in their next Olympic match face a team from the Netherlands, Stefan Boermans and Yorick De Groot, at 11 a.m. MST on Tuesday.

