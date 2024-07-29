PHOENIX — A key veteran starter may return to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation as soon as next week, manager Torey Lovullo noted on Monday.

The Diamondbacks’ rotation is back down to four arms, as the club optioned Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Reno to bring back Slade Cecconi.

Cecconi is working as a reliever, having made the transition after his most recent option to Triple-A. Arizona can use its off day Thursday to reset the rotation before a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh and Cleveland starting Monday. Lovullo said there is a good chance that happens. But the D-backs will need a starter to fill Diaz’s spot against the Guardians, as Lovullo said a bullpen game possibility has been shot down.

That brings up the idea of Eduardo Rodriguez or Merrill Kelly stepping back into the rotation from the 60-day injured list, an option Lovullo did not shoot down.

“Possibly, yes, we haven’t gotten that far, but possibly,” Lovullo said.

They both threw bullpen at Chase Field on Sunday and will throw simulated games on Wednesday.

Rodriguez is ahead of Kelly in terms of pitch count. Rodriguez will throw four innings and between 55-60 pitches on Wednesday. The plan for Kelly is three innings and 50 pitches.

“We know that some of our guys are going to hopefully be transitioning from Salt River, the two guys that I mentioned, back into the rotation, and we need a little bullpen depth,” Lovullo said of bringing back Cecconi.

Will Eduardo Rodriguez, Merrill Kelly need a rehab assignment?

Lovullo said a minor league stint is not a requirement for either arm, but that process is still being discussed.

“(Rodriguez) said he likes to control the environment, he can manage his emotions whether he’s pitching here or he’s pitching at an affiliate … If he seems to think that if they’re free swinging, he might throw six pitches in an inning and he’s only got five up-downs, he’s not going to get to that number. He feels strongly that in a controlled environment (15, 15, 15 plus 10-15) he’s going to get exactly what he needs. He said he loves the heat. He wants to challenge himself to pitch in the heat, which I respect.

“Same thing with Merrill. … Merrill’s next day may be a little bit different after the three and 50, we’re not sure, but we want to control that pitch count early on, especially with Merrill.”

Lovullo said there is a trust factor with Rodriguez and Kelly knowing who they are and how they need to get ready.

Lovullo recalled sending former D-backs pitcher Robbie Ray to the minor leagues after he got hit in the head in 2017 as an example of different approaches for different people.

“He looked me square in the eye and he said, ‘I’m fine. I can do it anywhere you want me to.’ And I forced the issue and sent him to Visalia,” Lovullo said. “He dealt there, he came back and he dealt. So I think everybody can get into their own little space and figure out what they have to do.”

Lovullo said it is all about building up the pitch count and up-downs with Rodriguez and Kelly more than anything else.

Diamondbacks rotation close to whole

Rodriguez strained his shoulder during a spring training start at Sloan Park, shut it down, started to rehab and shut down again after feeling discomfort. He signed a four-year $80 million deal over the offseason to strengthen Arizona’s rotation.

Kelly suffered a teres major strain in April after making only four starts, landing on the IL shortly after Jordan Montgomery’s team debut.

The D-backs have not had even four of their anticipated starting five in the rotation really at any point this season, and they are getting closer and closer to full strength. Closer and closer to the Zac Gallen-Kelly duo reuniting.

What that means in terms of roster configuration will continue to be determined. Lovullo said on Sunday a six-man rotation has not been discussed. That begs a question regarding Ryne Nelson’s role after an outstanding July starting games.

“I know guys are going to be layering back in. They might not get up to certain pitch counts. So we may have some coverage with length. We have to figure that out,” Lovullo said.

For now, the rotation looks like Montgomery, Nelson, Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt.

The trade deadline is on Tuesday, and while general manager Mike Hazen has said he will explore every market, he explained there are not many available pitchers better than Montgomery, Rodriguez and Kelly pitching up to their capabilities.

