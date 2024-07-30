PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks removed first baseman Christian Walker from Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals with left oblique tightness, the team announced.

Walker played the first three innings, but backup infielder Kevin Newman entered to start the fourth.

The D-backs rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat the Nationals 9-8 on a Corbin Carroll walk-off home run. After the game, however, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said his concern level for Walker was “not minimal.”

“He’s going to get some imaging tomorrow morning,” Lovullo said. “He’s a very tough player, and I blame myself in a lot of different ways for this because I asked him to go out there every day. He’s only had probably 18, maybe 24 innings off this year.

“I got to be better at managing him, and I will once he gets out of this situation. Hopefully we get really good results tomorrow morning. If we do, he’ll avoid a stint on the IL, but we won’t know until tomorrow morning.”

Lovullo said the injury occured on a swing in the second inning.

Walker remained in the game and even made an impressive catch in foul ground in the third.

“Came in after that inning and just felt he was having trouble pushing off it when he was hitting,” Lovullo said. “So we’re hoping it’ll be something he can manage and he won’t need any time.”

Walker has been a force for the Diamondbacks from the clean-up spot all season with an .814 OPS, 23 home runs and 71 RBIs. Plus he is in prime position to earn a third straight Gold Glove with 12 outs above average and seven defensive runs saved.

The veteran and upcoming free agent has also been as durable as they come. Walker played 160 games in 2022, 157 in 2023 and has yet to miss a game in 2024 — entered off the bench twice.

Newman does not have much experience at first base, having played 57 career innings at the position entering Monday. But he is versatile and has been Arizona’s backup since Pavin Smith was optioned in June. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is an emergency option.

Carroll pinch hit for Newman in the ninth, and if the game went to extra innings, Lovullo said Gurriel would have slid in.

“I have no problem putting Gurriel at first base,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo explained Gurriel could get some work at the position if Walker is down a few days, but Newman would get the bulk of the work.

Smith remains a replacement option in Triple-A Reno, and there is the trade deadline on Tuesday, just in case.

