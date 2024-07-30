Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker heads to injured list with oblique strain

Jul 30, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:25 pm

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks catches a throw from Zac Gallen #23 as Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives safely back to first base during the first inning at Chase Field on July 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks placed first baseman Christian Walker on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left oblique strain and recalled infield Pavin Smith from Triple-A.

The D-backs removed Walker from Monday’s win against the Washington Nationals with left oblique tightness.

Arizona added insurance immediately by trading for first baseman Josh Bell, sending a player to be named later or cash to the Miami Marlins.

Smith has played in 27 games for the D-backs this season and is hitting .268 with 14 RBIs, three homers and five doubles. He and Kevin Newman made up the depth behind Walker before the Bell addition.

Walker, a two-time Gold Glover, played the first three innings Monday, but backup infielder Kevin Newman entered to start the fourth. Walker’s injury came from a swing during the second inning, according to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.

“He’s going to get some imaging tomorrow morning,” Lovullo told reporters Monday. “He’s a very tough player, and I blame myself in a lot of different ways for this because I asked him to go out there every day. He’s only had probably 18, maybe 24 innings off this year.

“I got to be better at managing him, and I will once he gets out of this situation.

Walker has once again excelled on defense. He leads all first basemen with 12 outs above average and nine defensive runs saved this season.

This year in 107 games, he’s batting .254 with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Walker played 160 games in 2022, 157 in 2023 and has yet to miss a game in 2024 — he entered off the bench twice.

Kevin Newman will start at first base on Tuesday for the D-backs against the Nationals.

How to watch Nationals at Diamondbacks

Tuesday’s game will be televised on DBACKS.TV through channel 34 on Cox with a 6:40 p.m. MST first pitch.

The game will also air on MLB Network in some regions but will be blacked out locally.

The radio broadcast will be available on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

