PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker described his MRI results for an oblique strain as fortunate on Tuesday, all things considered.

He called it a low-grade left oblique strain that will knock him out of baseball activities for the next week or so, and the club placed him on the 10-day injured list Monday.

“I think for me it’s going to be wait a week, probably little to no rotating, let it calm down, let the inflammation get out of there a little bit, and then reassess,” Walker said. “I’ve heard three weeks-ish, hard to tell.”

That is three weeks until game action, not baseball activities.

The Diamondbacks traded for Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to fill in the gaps while Walker recovers. General manager Mike Hazen said it was better Walker got hurt on Monday than Tuesday so his front office could make a deal.

“It seemed like we got pretty good news that it was a low-grade strain, I don’t want to put any sort of time frame on it yet, but it was good news relative to what we could have seen on there,” Hazen said.

“Walk is probably one of the toughest guys we have. I wouldn’t bet against him … I actually think part of this move helps take some pressure off that for him. If I know his mindset, it’ll be to rush back and help the team and we need him ready to go at full tilt for as long as we’re going to have for the rest of the season.”

Walker suffered an oblique strain in 2021 on the right side that led to two IL stints. He said this injury is not as severe. He described the feeling as being unable to rotate, that there felt like brakes.

The veteran explained he felt tight during warmups on Monday, having trouble getting loose before a game against the Nationals. As the game progressed, playing at 100% became difficult.

“It wasn’t like one swing or one move,” Walker said. “It was over a couple hours leading up and then there was a play in the first, I kind of reached funny in the hole, and then the first at-bat, I check-swung on a curveball and that kind of got my attention.

“The play, I guess it was the second inning, in foul territory with the jump throw, it all just, I’ll play through most things, but something was not letting me trust it. I was being very aware of it in the game. When it’s distracting like that, and I can’t focus on the game and compartmentalize it, something tells me I got to do something about it.”

Walker did not initially think he’d come out of the game when he brought it up to training staff, but he is glad they made the decision to pull him.

He said it was much more sore waking up Tuesday morning.

“Definitely could be worse.” Walker said. “When I say feeling fortunate, that’s what I mean. Having been through something similar to this once, it was a much longer process. I think if all goes as planned here just maybe a few weeks.”

Walker credited the front office for bringing in Bell, saying he could be a weapon as a pinch hitter when the former returns. Manager Torey Lovullo said the D-backs will decide how to manage Bell after Walker gets back when the time comes.

“I’m hoping it’s three weeks and he’s going to do everything he can to make it that or less,” Lovullo said. “He’s a great self evaluator. He works hard. Just needs a little bit of rest and he’s going to recover.”

Bell was obviously not with the club by game time on Tuesday, and the Diamondbacks had Kevin Newman and Pavin Smith as options with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. an emergency lever. Newman got the start on Tuesday.

Lovullo wore the responsibility for the injury, with Walker playing every game this season, but he and Walker talked through it.

“That’s our relationship,” Lovullo said. “We assured one another on each side that we’re gonna make it work the best way we can. So by the end of the conversation, I felt much better about it. When I got the news that Josh Bell was in the hopper, I was thinking, ‘Okay, this will be okay. We’re gonna do it for Walk.'”

Walker said not being able to compete for a few weeks as the D-backs fight for postseason position is weighing on him. But watching Monday’s six-run comeback from the trainer’s room was a perfect showcase for why Walker remains bullish on his teammates’ ability to pick him up.

