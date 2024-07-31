Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

It might be time to apologize to Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks fans

Jul 31, 2024, 10:26 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks teammates Kevin Newman and Eugenio Suarez embrace...

Kevin Newman #18 (L) of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his walk-off, two-run single with Eugenio Suárez #28 against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Chase Field on May 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Reds 6-5. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Raise your hand if you at any point this season deemed Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez to be cooked. Garbage.

“Cut him!” you said. “Let Deyvison fly!” you screamed at the TV.

Yeah, you all are sheepish about it. You in the back, get your hand up. We saw your tweet.

Time to apologize. If you aren’t good at apologizing, there is this semi-official apology form created by X user @Marxiners to help you out.

You may choose your reasons for being wrong:

RELATED STORIES

– The media convinced me he was washed

– I miss Longo

– I don’t know ball

– I was jealous of Geno’s good vibes

– Mercury was in retrograde

Many D-backs fans are coming to the realization they might’ve been wrong for giving up on one of Arizona’s biggest offseason acquisitions.

It’s true his average tanked at .192 and OPS fell to as low as .575 in late June.

A month later, with a game to go in the month of July, the third baseman is in a completely different place.

After his three-homer, five-RBI game Tuesday in a 17-0 shellacking of the Washington Nationals, Suarez’s average is up to .227. His OPS (.721) is now seventh on the team, not terrible considering he struggled mightily for the full months of May and June. He’s hit 10 dingers this month!

Diamondbacks fans are saying their sorries.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks trade grades: Arizona gets thumbs up for bolstering roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks sensed the MLB trade deadline would be a busy one for the reliever market. It was.

5 hours ago

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gives a thumbs up to Geraldo Perdomo #2 after hitti...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez fills in cleanup role with 3 home runs

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez clubbed three home runs in a dominant victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Josh Bell...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks productive at trade deadline, consistent in faith toward clubhouse

The Arizona Diamondbacks put a second straight together a productive trade deadline as buyers in pursuit of the postseason.

16 hours ago

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two run home run during the ...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks rock Nationals with rare 7-run, 2-out rally

The Arizona Diamondbacks responded to a five-run rally in the ninth inning of a walk-off win on Monday night with early fireworks on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning...

Associated Press

Padres strengthen bullpen by adding Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott

The Padres added to their bullpen by acquiring All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing from the Marlins.

18 hours ago

Mena...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Cristian Mena’s season in jeopardy

The Diamondbacks' pitching depth took a hit, as Triple-A Reno placed prospect Crisitian Mena on the injured list. 

19 hours ago

It might be time to apologize to Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks fans