Raise your hand if you at any point this season deemed Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez to be cooked. Garbage.

“Cut him!” you said. “Let Deyvison fly!” you screamed at the TV.

Yeah, you all are sheepish about it. You in the back, get your hand up. We saw your tweet.

Time to apologize. If you aren’t good at apologizing, there is this semi-official apology form created by X user @Marxiners to help you out.

TWO home run night for Eugenio Suárez! @ProspectInsider you ready to fill out the form yet? pic.twitter.com/PzW9xmkrZm — c ✨ (@marxiners) July 31, 2024

You may choose your reasons for being wrong:

– The media convinced me he was washed

– I miss Longo

– I don’t know ball

– I was jealous of Geno’s good vibes

– Mercury was in retrograde

Many D-backs fans are coming to the realization they might’ve been wrong for giving up on one of Arizona’s biggest offseason acquisitions.

It’s true his average tanked at .192 and OPS fell to as low as .575 in late June.

A month later, with a game to go in the month of July, the third baseman is in a completely different place.

After his three-homer, five-RBI game Tuesday in a 17-0 shellacking of the Washington Nationals, Suarez’s average is up to .227. His OPS (.721) is now seventh on the team, not terrible considering he struggled mightily for the full months of May and June. He’s hit 10 dingers this month!

Diamondbacks fans are saying their sorries.

I am going with Mercury was in retrograde – whatever that means. https://t.co/8kvY8Af3l9 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 31, 2024

Consider this tweet my official apology to Eugenio Suarez for every bad thing I’ve said about him the first three months of this season https://t.co/FUhBKV4iFR — The Diamond (@TheDiamondOnYT) July 31, 2024

Dear Eugenio Suárez,

I am writing to express my sincere apologies for the negative comments I made about you. — . (@yeonreal_) July 31, 2024

I owe Geno Suarez an apology 😔 I wasn't familiar with your game pic.twitter.com/dvC6VaAtfH — cesar (@cesar_alcaraz46) July 31, 2024

Preparing my Eugenio Suarez apology letter. — Russell Schilt (@rsschilt) July 31, 2024

I wanted this guy to be Sent down. I need a Geno Suarez apology form badly 😭 pic.twitter.com/azz9PHOLgv — BreadMan (@OneShotBreadMan) July 31, 2024

the long list of geno suarez apologies are coming in — Kevin (@K3V1N) July 31, 2024

