Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE

Sun Devils Léon Marchan, Ilya Kharun medal in Paris Olympics 200 butterfly

Jul 31, 2024, 1:15 PM

Leon Marchand...

Leon Marchand, of France, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Arizona State product Léon Marchand kicked off a very busy night with a finishing kick for the ages.

Trailing most of the race, the 22-year-old Frenchman surged past defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Kristóf Milák to capture his second gold medal of the Paris Games with a victory in the 200 butterfly on Wednesday night.

The crowd at La Defense Arena roared as Marchand touched in an Olympic record of 1:51.71, beating Milák by four-hundredths of a second.

RELATED STORIES

Fellow Sun Devil Ilya Kharun of Canada earned bronze, coming in at 1:52.80.

Marchand added to his dominating victory in the 400 individual medley and was just getting started on this very busy night: He was set to race again two hours later as the fastest qualifier in the 200 breaststroke.

Turns out, those comparisons to Michael Phelps don’t seem farfetched at all.

Marchand held up one finger after spotting the “1” beside his name on the scoreboard. The 22-year-old shook his head just a bit, as if he couldn’t quite believe what he had done.

Then, he hustled off the deck to another rousing cheer from the home crowd. He had to start getting ready for his next race.

USA swimming’s Katie Ledecky cruises to gold in 1,500-meter freestyle

On a night when Marchand was attempting an audacious double, Katie Ledecky proved again she’s a sure bet in swimming’s longest event.

Ledecky romped to the seventh Olympic gold medal of her brilliant career and 12th medal overall with a runaway victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday at the Paris Games.

The 27-year-old Ledecky tied fellow Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson for the most medals ever by a female swimmer. Ledecky already held the mark for most individual medals by a woman.

Ledecky led right from the start and steadily pulled away, touching in an Olympic-record 15 minutes, 30.02 seconds in an event that joined the women’s program at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

This was similar to the race three years ago: Ledecky far in front and everyone else racing for a silver.

France’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova finished nearly a half lap behind but thrilled the home fans by claiming the silver in 15:40.35.

The bronze went to Germany’s Isabel Gose at 15:41.16.

After starting the Paris Games with a bronze in the 400 freestyle, this result looked more familiar for Ledecky.

She was clearly thrilled to be on top again, splashing the water and pumping her fist several times walking across the deck — a rare show of emotion for a stoic athlete who performs with machine-like efficiency.

Arizona State

France's Leon Marchand in the 400-meter IM in the Paris Olympics...

Associated Press

Sun Devils in the Olympics: Marchand advances, Dort defends as Canada wins

Arizona State Sun Devils Leon Marchand, Luguentz Dort continue to cruise in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Soon, Jon Rahm joins them.

1 day ago

Former ASU head coach Bob Bowman speaks to the media on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antoni...

Associated Press

Former Arizona State star Léon Marchand’s Olympic gold led Bob Bowman to tear up

Léon Marchand won gold and set an Olympic record in front of a friendly Paris crowd, and former Arizona State coach Bob Bowman got emotional.

2 days ago

Leon Marchand...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Leon Marchand wins 1st Olympic gold medal in home country

Arizona State swimming superstar Leon Marchand of France dominated the men's 400m individual medley final for his first Olympic gold medal.

3 days ago

Leon Marchand, of France, reacts after competing in a heat in the men's 400-meter individual medley...

Associated Press

Former Arizona State swimmer Léon Marchand cruises to fastest time in men’s medley

Léon Marchand began his home Olympics by cruising to the fastest time in the preliminaries of the 400-meter individual medley Sunday.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils: Expectations heading into Arizona State’s Fall football camp

State of the Sun Devils: Expectations heading into Arizona State's Fall football camp.

4 days ago

2024 Paris Olympics...

Associated Press

How to watch: Paris Olympics opening ceremony goes forward through rain

The Paris Olympics look likely to get off to a rainy start when the opening ceremony is set to unroll along the Seine River.

5 days ago

Sun Devils Léon Marchan, Ilya Kharun medal in Paris Olympics 200 butterfly