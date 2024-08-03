Close
‘Rocked up:’ Emari Demercado went from pudgy to performing at Cardinals training camp

Aug 2, 2024, 5:29 PM

Emari Demercado looks on during training camp...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Pudgy isn’t a word typically used to describe skill players, especially running backs. But fresh off his Hawaiian vacation, that’s exactly what second-year pro Emari Demercado heard during a random offseason run-in with head coach Jonathan Gannon.

No longer living on island time and away from all the seafood and fun Oahu has to offer, it was the motivation and accountability the running back needed early on in the offseason.

“Feels like he has some juice in there,” Gannon said Tuesday. “In February I said, ‘Let’s get going. Get in shape here.’ I might have called him ‘pudgy.’ He looks good. He’s rocked up. He looks explosive and he’s probably — second year in the system — playing a little faster mentally.”

Throughout training camp, it’s clear Demercado took that exchange to heart, as he’s been a consistent presence offensively ahead of Saturday’s annual Red & White Practice.

Eight days in, the second-year pro has seen most of his work come with the first-team offense, acting as the first substitution for starter James Conner during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.

Aside from his ability as a runner, Demercado also brings with him an upped ability in pass protection. It was something that set the undrafted free agent apart as a rookie. It also opened the door for increased playing time in 2023, with Demercado appearing in 14 games (three starts). In Gannon’s eyes, having the versatility out of the backfield is an absolute “luxury.”

“He’s a talented runner,” Gannon said. “Does what he’s coached to do and then kind of let instincts take over and make a play, but he’s really good on third down. I mean really good on third down. He’s very smart, he’s big enough and has enough toughness to step up in a gap and stone somebody. … He wears a lot of different hats. He’s going to factor in on fourth down. He’s doing a good job.”

Demercado’s increased usage with the first team has made the battle for the RB2 role that much interesting at camp.

Before this latest development, the consensus was that it would be veteran Michael Carter and rookie Trey Benson jostling for the right to backup Conner.

But as camp as progressed, Demercado continues to find himself rolling mostly with the first team, while the other two are picking up second- and third-team looks.

That’s not to say the pecking order can’t change entering the final stretch of camp before preseason play gets underway. For now, though, Demercado appears to have an upper hand on the competition.

He’s not letting up on finding the next gear of his NFL career, either.

“In my special teams role, I’m going to have to step up this year, so just being prepared for that,” Demercado said when talking about his offseason goals. “Offensively, my third-down role, trying to stay on top of that because I know people are going to throw different things at me this year.

“I’m trying to take another step on offense, too. Maybe get the ball more or whatever. Just staying prepared for whatever it is.”

