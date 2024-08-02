Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Paul Sewald out of Diamondbacks closer role, Torey Lovullo says

Aug 2, 2024, 1:57 PM

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald...

Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after the third Los Angeles Dodgers out in the ninth inning for a 7-3 win at Dodger Stadium on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald will step out of the closer’s role amid a run of struggles that have popped up over the past month, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday.

Lovullo added he hasn’t decided on a single replacement for Sewald and it could be matchup-based.

The manager said Wednesday after Sewald walked three and gave up two earned runs that he would take a deeper dive into a “delivery issue” for Sewald.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s not allowing him to throw the ball where he wants to, have the finish on the ball and make the pitches that he’s normally making,” Lovullo told reporters after that 5-4 win.

“That right now is my top priority … I have a lot to think about over the next several hours, and I will, but I want to make sure we dig into finding what’s happening with him, because he’s not hitting his spots. I know everybody wants to know, ‘What’s the closer situation? Are you going to dump him out of the closer role?’ That’s not my priority with Paul right now. My priority is to find out if he’s getting blocked by some sort of a delivery problem. That’s our job.”

Lovullo taking pressure situations off Sewald is part of fixing that problem.

Paul Sewald’s struggles as Diamondbacks closer in 2024

Sewald had blown a save on his last appearance before the struggles on Wednesday.

During a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, he went a full frame but allowed two doubles that turned a 2-1 Arizona lead into a tie game. Arizona lost, 6-5, in extras.

Sewald had posted five saves in seven appearances before that game against the Pirates.

That stretch seemed to have righted Sewald after three consecutive blown saves at the start of July put his role into question. Lovullo had stood behind the closer through that stretch.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds third base and scores on a single hit by Lourd...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll goes little league before 3 straight D-backs homers

A day off for the hottest team in baseball did not cool them off. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored on their first four at-bats in Pittsburgh.

56 minutes ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Kellan Olson

Eduardo Rodriguez expected to debut Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday in Cleveland against the Guardians.

3 hours ago

Josh Bell #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a three run homer in the seventh inning against the Milwauke...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks activate new 1B Josh Bell, make 5 other moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated new first baseman Josh Bell on Friday and also made five other moves.

3 hours ago

Eugenio Suárez...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks-Pirates preview: Can Arizona maintain momentum, overcome Skenes?

The D-backs took two of three from Pittsburgh last weekend and are looking to do the same if not better once again starting Friday.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why the Arizona Diamondbacks can’t afford to let Paul Sewald close another game

After Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald almost blew another game that would have prevented the sweep of the National Washington's, Dan Bickley explains why Torey Lovullo can't afford for Sewald to close another game.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card trade deadline roundup: D-backs’ postseason competitors make deals

Each team jostling for a spot in the National League Wild Card race made improvements at the trade deadline.

1 day ago

Paul Sewald out of Diamondbacks closer role, Torey Lovullo says