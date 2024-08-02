Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks activate new 1B Josh Bell, make 5 other moves

Aug 2, 2024, 1:40 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Josh Bell #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a three run homer in the seventh inning against the Milwauke...

Josh Bell #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a three run homer in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 27, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated new first baseman Josh Bell on Friday and also made five other moves.

First baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno, left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes and right-handed pitcher Thyago Vieira were outrighted to Reno, reliever Bryce Jarvis was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right elbow and reliever Humberto Castellanos was recalled from Reno.

Bell was acquired from the Miami Marlins on the morning of Tuesday’s trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations, a move in response to an oblique injury for first baseman Christian Walker that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks. Bell has a career OPS of .790 but that number has dropped to .699 this year with 18 doubles, 14 homers and 49 RBIs.

The left-handed bat is on a recent hot streak. He has homered in five of his last seven games. Bell is in the lineup at first base on Friday, batting cleanup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the two games since Walker’s injury it had been infielder Kevin Newman and Smith getting one start each.

RELATED STORIES

Jarvis has been Arizona’s go-to long reliever this year. He is sixth on the D-backs for innings pitched with 59.1 and has a 3.19 ERA in 44 appearances. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Jarvis is unlikely to return the rest of the season, per azcentral’s Nick Piecoro.

Castellanos takes over that role in the meantime and has given up six earned runs in 10.1 innings.

Hughes and Vieira are removed from the 40-man roster, which opens up one spot and places it at 39. Vieira was designated for assignment on Saturday while Hughes also cleared waivers. Both now go back to pitch for Triple-A Reno.

That spot could wind up getting filled by starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who Piecoro notes is traveling with the team. The big free-agent signing has yet to pitch this year and the rotation order would have him set to debut in Cleveland for the start of the following week. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports that would be on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds third base and scores on a single hit by Lourd...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll goes little league before 3 straight D-backs homers

A day off for the hottest team in baseball did not cool them off. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored on their first four at-bats in Pittsburgh.

43 minutes ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Kellan Olson

Eduardo Rodriguez expected to debut Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday in Cleveland against the Guardians.

2 hours ago

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald...

Arizona Sports

Paul Sewald out of Diamondbacks closer role, Torey Lovullo says

Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald will step out of the closer's role amid a run of struggles, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday.

3 hours ago

Eugenio Suárez...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks-Pirates preview: Can Arizona maintain momentum, overcome Skenes?

The D-backs took two of three from Pittsburgh last weekend and are looking to do the same if not better once again starting Friday.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why the Arizona Diamondbacks can’t afford to let Paul Sewald close another game

After Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald almost blew another game that would have prevented the sweep of the National Washington's, Dan Bickley explains why Torey Lovullo can't afford for Sewald to close another game.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card trade deadline roundup: D-backs’ postseason competitors make deals

Each team jostling for a spot in the National League Wild Card race made improvements at the trade deadline.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks activate new 1B Josh Bell, make 5 other moves