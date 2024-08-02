Diamondbacks activate new 1B Josh Bell, make 5 other moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated new first baseman Josh Bell on Friday and also made five other moves.

First baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno, left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes and right-handed pitcher Thyago Vieira were outrighted to Reno, reliever Bryce Jarvis was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right elbow and reliever Humberto Castellanos was recalled from Reno.

Bell was acquired from the Miami Marlins on the morning of Tuesday’s trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations, a move in response to an oblique injury for first baseman Christian Walker that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks. Bell has a career OPS of .790 but that number has dropped to .699 this year with 18 doubles, 14 homers and 49 RBIs.

The left-handed bat is on a recent hot streak. He has homered in five of his last seven games. Bell is in the lineup at first base on Friday, batting cleanup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the two games since Walker’s injury it had been infielder Kevin Newman and Smith getting one start each.

Jarvis has been Arizona’s go-to long reliever this year. He is sixth on the D-backs for innings pitched with 59.1 and has a 3.19 ERA in 44 appearances. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Jarvis is unlikely to return the rest of the season, per azcentral’s Nick Piecoro.

Castellanos takes over that role in the meantime and has given up six earned runs in 10.1 innings.

Hughes and Vieira are removed from the 40-man roster, which opens up one spot and places it at 39. Vieira was designated for assignment on Saturday while Hughes also cleared waivers. Both now go back to pitch for Triple-A Reno.

That spot could wind up getting filled by starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who Piecoro notes is traveling with the team. The big free-agent signing has yet to pitch this year and the rotation order would have him set to debut in Cleveland for the start of the following week. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports that would be on Tuesday.

Follow @KellanOlson