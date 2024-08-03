GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari reportedly tore his ACL on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Near the end of Day 8 of Cardinals training camp during 11-on-11 work, Ojulari was seen rushing off the edge before engaging with Jonah Williams and going to the ground awkwardly.

After being looked at by trainers, the second-year pro was helped off the field by two trainers.

Eight days into camp, Ojulari had been a consistent presence on the first-team defense alongside Zaven Collins after putting together a strong offseason and looking noticeably improved.

“BJ has a complete skillset to play within what we do,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said ahead of practice on Friday. “Believe it or not, he’s a very good space player and coverage player. … His athleticism takes over but it’s natural to him as well. I love that part of his game and then he’s been setting some really good edges.

“I’m always challenging him to play lower than the opponent and when he does that, I really like what I see in the run and the pass game. He’s doing a good job of being that complete player.”

With Ojulari done for the year, Arizona’s pass-rushing department gets even more thin.

Entering the Red & White practice, Collins and fellow veteran Dennis Gardeck figure to command most of the first-team reps moving forward.

Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Cameron Thomas, Tyreke Smith and Xavier Thomas round out the OLBs room.

