Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Report: Cardinals’ BJ Ojulari out with torn ACL suffered at training camp

Aug 3, 2024, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:31 am

BJ Ojulari runs through drills during training camp...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari reportedly tore his ACL on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Near the end of Day 8 of Cardinals training camp during 11-on-11 work, Ojulari was seen rushing off the edge before engaging with Jonah Williams and going to the ground awkwardly.

After being looked at by trainers, the second-year pro was helped off the field by two trainers.

Eight days into camp, Ojulari had been a consistent presence on the first-team defense alongside Zaven Collins after putting together a strong offseason and looking noticeably improved.

RELATED STORIES

“BJ has a complete skillset to play within what we do,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said ahead of practice on Friday. “Believe it or not, he’s a very good space player and coverage player. … His athleticism takes over but it’s natural to him as well. I love that part of his game and then he’s been setting some really good edges.

“I’m always challenging him to play lower than the opponent and when he does that, I really like what I see in the run and the pass game. He’s doing a good job of being that complete player.”

With Ojulari done for the year, Arizona’s pass-rushing department gets even more thin.

Entering the Red & White practice, Collins and fellow veteran Dennis Gardeck figure to command most of the first-team reps moving forward.

Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Cameron Thomas, Tyreke Smith and Xavier Thomas round out the OLBs room.

Cardinals Corner

Emari Demercado looks on during training camp...

Tyler Drake

‘Rocked up:’ Emari Demercado went from pudgy to performing at Cardinals training camp

Emari Demercado has shaken the pudgy label head coach Jonathan Gannon bestowed on him and has instead been a standout through training camp.

18 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. during Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

How much will Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray play this preseason?

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s first real taste of NFL competition could come in Week 1 of the preseason. Of course, he wants to go out and compete.

1 day ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on during Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr. ‘going with the flow’ of Arizona Cardinals training camp

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been busy throughout Cardinals training camp. Still, it's been a seamless transition from college to the pros.

2 days ago

Hjalte Froholdt and Matt Prater celebrate...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals receive ‘good news’ on center Hjalte Froholdt injury

Arizona Cardinals starting center Hjalte Froholdt is day to day after going down during Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Greg Dortch celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Greg Dortch catches (nearly) everything on Day 6 of Cardinals training camp

Greg Dortch's stellar afternoon, Hjalte Froholdt's injury and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s play of the day headlined Day 6 of Cardinals camp.

4 days ago

Darius Robinson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Darius Robinson’s detailed approach showing up across Cardinals defensive line

Cardinals DL Darius Robinson made it a mission to nail the down the details at multiple spots along the line. It's all paying off at camp.

4 days ago

Report: Cardinals’ BJ Ojulari out with torn ACL suffered at training camp