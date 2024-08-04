Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks squander key chance after rain delay in loss to Pirates

Aug 3, 2024, 7:56 PM | Updated: 8:18 pm

Josh Bell...

Josh Bell #36 of the Arizona Diamondbacks takes off his batting gloves after striking out in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 3, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks brought the go-ahead run to the plate against Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar on Saturday, but the bats took too long to wake up in a 4-2 loss.

Alek Thomas flew out to center field with Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte aboard to end the game. Arizona’s hitters have been able to create comeback chances with their backs against the wall consistently of late, although Saturday was a pretty quiet day until there were two outs in the ninth inning.

Arizona entered the matchup having scored at least nine runs in three of the previous four games and at least four runs in 10 straight contests.

RELATED STORIES

The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak and evened the three-game series with Pirates rookie superstar Paul Skenes set to pitch on Sunday. Ryne Nelson will go for Arizona.

The ballgame changed after a rain delay stopped play for more than an hour. Both starters were pulled, beginning the bullpen chess match in the fourth inning. Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller was particularly strong early with four shutout innings, one hit and four strikeouts.

The D-backs created a golden chance when reliever Dennis Santana entered for Keller when play resumed in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs. Arizona only mustered one run to tie the game, coming on a Joc Pederson nine-pitch walk against left-hander Jalen Beeks. Pederson barely missed a potential bases-clearing knock with a deep fly ball that hit off the wall in foul ground.

The lost opportunity to tack on quickly came back to bite, as Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds hit a go-ahead two-run shot off Slade Cecconi in the sixth inning.

The D-backs pushed Cecconi to 55 pitches in relief due to a busy Friday for the bullpen and short start by Jordan Montgomery due to weather.

Andrew McCutchen battled for an 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in a single to lead off the sixth — after a close call went Pittsburgh’s way for ball three. McCutchen came off the field with left quad tightness and is day-to-day, the Pirates said.

Reynolds worked another 3-2 count and homered on a fastball over the middle of the plate. Joey Bart singled in the fourth run, also on a 3-2 count. Bart homered in the second inning off Montgomery.

All four D-backs hits until the ninth came from 7-9 hitters Eugenio Suarez, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo had the lone multi-hit game on Saturday.

The top six started the game 0-for-21 with seven strikeouts and only the Pederson walk.

Perdomo doubled with two outs in the ninth inning and scored on a Marte single following a Carroll walk. The D-backs previously removed Pederson for pinch hitter Randal Grichuk against a lefty and turned to Thomas off the bench.

Thomas has had a knack for coming through in big moments with his grand slam in San Diego and rally-starting triple against the Nationals this past week, but he did not get all of a curveball over the plate.

First pitch on Sunday is at 10:35 a.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald makes 1st appearance since losing closer role

The Arizona Diamondbacks called on Paul Sewald for the first time since he was taken out of the closer role.

3 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks-Pirates experience weather delay at PNC Park

The Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday experienced a weather delay during the fourth inning. 

6 hours ago

Ryan Thompson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to navigate “fluid” closer situation; What is Paul Sewald’s new role?

The Diamondbacks have options for the ninth inning of games but not a designated closer with Paul Sewald taking a step back.

9 hours ago

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides in safely past Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Ariz...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks hold on after bumpy ride, 5-run 1st inning vs. Pirates

A day off for the hottest team in baseball did not cool them off. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored on their first four at-bats in Pittsburgh.

1 day ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Kellan Olson

Eduardo Rodriguez expected to debut Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday in Cleveland against the Guardians.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald...

Arizona Sports

Paul Sewald out of Diamondbacks closer role, Torey Lovullo says

Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald will step out of the closer's role amid a run of struggles, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks squander key chance after rain delay in loss to Pirates