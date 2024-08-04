The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday entered a weather delay in the middle of the the fourth inning at PNC Park.

The tarp came onto the field as dark clouds blew in after the Diamondbacks batted in the top of the frame.

The game restarted around 5:50 p.m. MST, more than an hour after the delay began.

The Pirates entered the stoppage leading 1-0, as starting pitcher Mitch Keller had thrown four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and four strikeouts.

Due to inclement weather conditions, tonight’s game is currently in a delay. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 3, 2024

D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery was set to take the mound after opening the game with three innings and one earned run. A solo home run by Pirates catcher Joey Bart in the second inning opened the scoring.

Diamondbacks defenders got off to a strong start, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll each made sliding grabs in the outfield.

The D-backs turned to Slade Cecconi out of the bullpen after the delay, ending Montgomery’s night early.

Pittsburgh pulled Keller for Dennis Santana.

Arizona can capture the series victory with a win after holding onto Friday’s opener 9-8. The D-backs scored five runs in the first inning, three on back-to-back-to-back home runs from Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson and Josh Bell.

The Diamondbacks entered Saturday 3-1 against the Pirates this season.

All-Star rookie right-hander Paul Skenes will pitch for the Pirates on Sunday, matching up against Arizona’s Ryne Nelson at 10:35 a.m.

