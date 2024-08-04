Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Pirates experience weather delay at PNC Park

Aug 3, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm

Jordan Montgomery...

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 3, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday entered a weather delay in the middle of the the fourth inning at PNC Park.

The tarp came onto the field as dark clouds blew in after the Diamondbacks batted in the top of the frame.

The game restarted around 5:50 p.m. MST, more than an hour after the delay began.

The Pirates entered the stoppage leading 1-0, as starting pitcher Mitch Keller had thrown four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and four strikeouts.

RELATED STORIES

D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery was set to take the mound after opening the game with three innings and one earned run. A solo home run by Pirates catcher Joey Bart in the second inning opened the scoring.

Diamondbacks defenders got off to a strong start, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll each made sliding grabs in the outfield.

The D-backs turned to Slade Cecconi out of the bullpen after the delay, ending Montgomery’s night early.

Pittsburgh pulled Keller for Dennis Santana.

Arizona can capture the series victory with a win after holding onto Friday’s opener 9-8. The D-backs scored five runs in the first inning, three on back-to-back-to-back home runs from Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson and Josh Bell.

The Diamondbacks entered Saturday 3-1 against the Pirates this season.

All-Star rookie right-hander Paul Skenes will pitch for the Pirates on Sunday, matching up against Arizona’s Ryne Nelson at 10:35 a.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryan Thompson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to navigate “fluid” closer situation; What is Paul Sewald’s new role?

The Diamondbacks have options for the ninth inning of games but not a designated closer with Paul Sewald taking a step back.

3 hours ago

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides in safely past Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Ariz...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks hold on after bumpy ride, 5-run 1st inning vs. Pirates

A day off for the hottest team in baseball did not cool them off. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored on their first four at-bats in Pittsburgh.

1 day ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Kellan Olson

Eduardo Rodriguez expected to debut Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday in Cleveland against the Guardians.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald...

Arizona Sports

Paul Sewald out of Diamondbacks closer role, Torey Lovullo says

Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald will step out of the closer's role amid a run of struggles, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday.

1 day ago

Josh Bell #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a three run homer in the seventh inning against the Milwauke...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks activate new 1B Josh Bell, make 5 other moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated new first baseman Josh Bell on Friday and also made five other moves.

1 day ago

Eugenio Suárez...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks-Pirates preview: Can Arizona maintain momentum, overcome Skenes?

The D-backs took two of three from Pittsburgh last weekend and are looking to do the same if not better once again starting Friday.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks-Pirates experience weather delay at PNC Park