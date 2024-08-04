Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald makes 1st appearance since losing closer role

Aug 3, 2024, 7:56 PM

Paul Sewald...

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Atlanta Braves during ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 11, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 1-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks called on Paul Sewald for the first time since he was taken out of the closer role, and he threw a scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Arizona put Sewald into the game with a 4-1 deficit during the eighth inning of a 4-2 loss.

Sewald walked All-Star Bryan Reynolds on a 3-2 pitch to start the outing, but he picked Reynolds off at first base. That was Sewald’s first career pickoff.

RELATED STORIES

The veteran pitcher then ran a 93.7 mph heater up-and-in on Rowdy Tellez to strike him out. Bryan De La Cruz popped up to second baseman Ketel Marte to end the inning.

Sewald threw 15 pitches, seven of which were balls after he struggled to find the zone on Wednesday (24 pitches, nine strikes). But his velocity was up by more than a tick from his season average with both the fastball (92.7 mph from 91.2) and sweeper (84 mph from 82.9).

The D-backs are going in another direction for the ninth inning after Sewald blew four saves in July and nearly a fifth on Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo has not named a closer replacement, as the club will read and react.

Lovullo explained Sewald has a mechanical issue that has prevented a typical strike thrower from hitting spots.

Sewald will pitch in some lower-leverage situations in the meantime.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Josh Bell...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks squander key chance after rain delay in loss to Pirates

The Arizona Diamondbacks cooled off with the bats after a hot scoring stretch in Saturday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

3 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks-Pirates experience weather delay at PNC Park

The Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday experienced a weather delay during the fourth inning. 

6 hours ago

Ryan Thompson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to navigate “fluid” closer situation; What is Paul Sewald’s new role?

The Diamondbacks have options for the ninth inning of games but not a designated closer with Paul Sewald taking a step back.

8 hours ago

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides in safely past Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Ariz...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks hold on after bumpy ride, 5-run 1st inning vs. Pirates

A day off for the hottest team in baseball did not cool them off. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored on their first four at-bats in Pittsburgh.

1 day ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Kellan Olson

Eduardo Rodriguez expected to debut Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday in Cleveland against the Guardians.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald...

Arizona Sports

Paul Sewald out of Diamondbacks closer role, Torey Lovullo says

Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald will step out of the closer's role amid a run of struggles, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald makes 1st appearance since losing closer role