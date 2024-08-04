Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Noah Lyles pulls out Olympic 100 by five-thousandths of a second in photo finish

Aug 4, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

Noah Lyles of Team United States crosses the finish line during the Men's 100m Final on day nine of...

Noah Lyles of Team United States crosses the finish line during the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles won the Olympic 100 meters by .005 seconds Sunday, waiting some 30 seconds after the finish of an excruciatingly close sprint to find out he’d beaten Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

The word “Photo” popped up on the scoreboard after Lyles and Thompson dashed to the line. Lyles paced the track with his hands draped over his head. Finally, the numbers came up. Lyles won in 9.784 seconds to edge out the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a tick of the clock.

America’s Fred Kerley came in third at 9.81 and defending champion Marcell Jacobs finished fifth.

This was the closest 100-meter since at least Moscow in 1980 — or maybe even ever. Back then, Britain’s Allan Wells narrowly beat Silvio Leonard in an era when timing didn’t go down into the thousandths of a second.

Lyles is the first American to win the celebrated race since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

And 9.784 also marks a personal best for Lyles, who has been promising to add his own brand of excitement to track and certainly delivered this time.

He will be a favorite later this week in the 200 meters — his better race — and will try to join Usain Bolt as the latest runner to win both Olympic sprints.

General News

Gold Medalists Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske of Team United States pose w...

Associated Press

U.S. sets two world records on final night of swimming, wins another gold

The United States set two world records on the final night of swimming at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Gold medalist, Scottie Scheffler of Team United States poses during the Men's Individual Stroke Pla...

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler gets Olympic gold medal in thriller with a 62

Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind to win the Olympic gold medal.

5 hours ago

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after awinning a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men...

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic wins his 1st Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s tennis final

Novak Djokovic won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, giving the 37-year-old from Serbia the last significant accomplishment missing from his glittering resume.

7 hours ago

katie ledecky 800 freestyle...

Associated Press

Katie Ledecky swims into history with 800 freestyle victory at the Paris Olympics

It was Ledecky's second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her career, marking another milestone.

1 day ago

jade carey olympic vault...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix gymnast Jade Carey wins bronze medal in Olympic vault finals

Despite dealing with an illness earlier this week, U.S gymnast Jade Carey took bronze in the Olympic vault finals on Saturday.

1 day ago

US women's soccer...

Associated Press

Trinity Rodman scores as US women’s soccer team beats Japan to reach Olympic semifinals

Trinity Rodman scored the lone goal as US women's soccer beat Japan to advance to the Olympic semifinals on Saturday.

1 day ago

Noah Lyles pulls out Olympic 100 by five-thousandths of a second in photo finish