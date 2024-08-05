Arizona Cardinals place BJ Ojulari on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday placed outside linebacker BJ Ojulari on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury that will take him out of the 2024 season entirely.

Arizona will carry forward with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck as two capable replacements. Victor Dimukeje, Cam Thomas and Jesse Luketa also received snaps last year and could force their way further into the rotation of head coach Jonathan Gannon’s pass rushing group.

The Cardinals also drafted Xavier Thomas to join the mix with a fifth-round pick out of Clemson.

Ojulari appeared in 17 games last season as a rookie after he was drafted in the second round (41st overall) by Arizona.

He tallied 40 tackles and four sacks with a pass deflection.

The Cardinals have put together a relatively healthy training camp so far with backup offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell the only other player who has been placed on injured reserve.

