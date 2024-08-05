The Arizona Cardinals depth chart for the first week of preseason as complied by media staff was released on Monday and includes a few indications at some key position battles in training camp.

Evan Brown is listed as the starting left guard ahead of rookie Isaiah Adams, Michael Wilson is WR2 ahead of Zay Jones (who is listed in the slot behind Greg Dortch) and the other two starting cornerbacks alongside Sean Murphy-Bunting are Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V, not rookie Max Melton.

Running back was a big story in the practices, with the reps for Emari Demercado indicating he had a real shot at RB2. But on the depth chart, rookie Trey Benson is RB2 while Demercado is third, with Michael Carter all the way back in fifth on the depth chart.

The defensive line group has leaned in favor of experience, with Justin Jones, Roy Lopez and Bilal Nichols listed as starters ahead of first-round pick Darius Robinson and Dante Stills, a sixth-round pick last year that impressed as a contributor in his first season.

Another area of attention is OLB, where a season-ending injury for BJ Ojulari puts Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck starting with Victor Dimukeje and Jesse Luketa as the backups.

A different notable rookie coming into the year is Tip Reiman, the third-round pick out of Illinois who will bring more blocking chops and big-time athleticism to tight end. For now, though, Elijah Higgins is listed as the backup tight end. Higgins was a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins last year who was cut in training camp before getting added by Arizona shortly after and changing his position from wideout to tight end.

Higgins had a reception in each of his last seven games of the year, including 10 of his 13 on the season in the final four contests.

The first look at this 2024 group comes on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints in preseason action at 5 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Arizona Cardinals Week 1 preseason depth chart

