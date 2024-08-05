Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals release depth chart for preseason Week 1

Aug 5, 2024, 2:49 PM

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Atlanta Fa...

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals depth chart for the first week of preseason as complied by media staff was released on Monday and includes a few indications at some key position battles in training camp.

Evan Brown is listed as the starting left guard ahead of rookie Isaiah Adams, Michael Wilson is WR2 ahead of Zay Jones (who is listed in the slot behind Greg Dortch) and the other two starting cornerbacks alongside Sean Murphy-Bunting are Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V, not rookie Max Melton.

Running back was a big story in the practices, with the reps for Emari Demercado indicating he had a real shot at RB2. But on the depth chart, rookie Trey Benson is RB2 while Demercado is third, with Michael Carter all the way back in fifth on the depth chart.

The defensive line group has leaned in favor of experience, with Justin Jones, Roy Lopez and Bilal Nichols listed as starters ahead of first-round pick Darius Robinson and Dante Stills, a sixth-round pick last year that impressed as a contributor in his first season.

RELATED STORIES

Another area of attention is OLB, where a season-ending injury for BJ Ojulari puts Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck starting with Victor Dimukeje and Jesse Luketa as the backups.

A different notable rookie coming into the year is Tip Reiman, the third-round pick out of Illinois who will bring more blocking chops and big-time athleticism to tight end. For now, though, Elijah Higgins is listed as the backup tight end. Higgins was a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins last year who was cut in training camp before getting added by Arizona shortly after and changing his position from wideout to tight end.

Higgins had a reception in each of his last seven games of the year, including 10 of his 13 on the season in the final four contests.

The first look at this 2024 group comes on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints in preseason action at 5 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Arizona Cardinals Week 1 preseason depth chart

 

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari looks...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals place BJ Ojulari on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker BJ Ojulari on the injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury that will end his season.

1 hour ago

Cardinals fans enjoy the annual Red & White Practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Red & White Practice sets new training camp attendance record

The Arizona Cardinals announced a new training camp record for attendance at the annual Red & White Practice on Saturday.

1 day ago

Drew Petzing at training camp...

Ryan Pasiecznik

PFF recognizes Cardinals’ Drew Petzing as a top-10 offensive coordinator

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dealt with an offense that had holes in 2023. But he gained notice across NFL circles.

1 day ago

Zaven Collins smiles during Red & White Practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ culture, upfront approach huge in Zaven Collins’ decision to ink extension

There are two big reasons why Zaven Collins opted against testing free agency in 2025 and instead agreed on a two-year contract extension.

2 days ago

GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

What will Arizona Cardinals do at pass rusher following BJ Ojulari injury?

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has options when it comes to filling out the pass-rushing rotation post-BJ Ojulari injury.

2 days ago

Zaven Collins at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals agree on 2-year contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals and pass rusher Zaven Collins agreed on a two-year contract extension Friday morning.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals release depth chart for preseason Week 1