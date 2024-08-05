Close
Ketel Marte, Gabriel Moreno hit back-to-back HRs to start Diamondbacks-Guardians series

Aug 5, 2024, 4:09 PM

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 4, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno blasted back-to-back home runs to start Monday’s game at the Cleveland Guardians.

Marte unloaded on the first pitch of the game from Cleveland’s Logan Allen, a get-me-over fastball in the wrong spot to MLB’s premier slugger against left-handed pitching.

The switch-hitter has 15 home runs against southpaws, which leads all major leaguers. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez was second with 11 entering Monday. That was also Marte’s fifth leadoff home run of the season, second on the first pitch.

Marte has five homers in his last seven games as he continues to make his mark on the National League MVP race.

Moreno was down 1-2 when he got his hands around a sweeper up-and-in. Moreno has five home runs this season.

Arizona had the bases loaded with two outs and a chance to break the game open from the jump, but Kevin Newman just got under a high heater and flew out.

The Diamondbacks entered the matchup second in MLB with 77 first-inning runs behind the New York Yankees (84).

Allen stayed in the game after a scary moment in which Randal Grichuk hit a comebacker that bounced off Allen’s head. The ball seemed to glance off Allen’s hand first before knocking off the side of his head. He was checked by training staff and stayed in.

The 2-0 lead against MLB’s top team by record did not last, as Cleveland tagged Zac Gallen with two in the bottom half.

