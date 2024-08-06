Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball to face Gonzaga, Florida in 2024-25 nonconference schedule

Aug 6, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Bobby Hurley claps during a game...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts against the Syracuse Orange during the First Four of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2018 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State men’s basketball will begin a home-and-home series this coming season against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane, Washington, reports CollegeHoopsToday.net’s Jon Rothstein.

Tempe and ASU will host the second game of the series in 2025-26.

Head coach Bobby Hurley’s reshuffled roster will hope to gel in a nonconference schedule that also includes facing cross-Valley rival Grand Canyon on Nov. 14 in the Hall of Fame Series in Phoenix and the Florida Gators in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta Dec. 14.

The Gonzaga matchup be a tough road test, with Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard leading a group of returning players. The Bulldogs also notably added Pepperdine wing Michael Ajayi after he tested the NBA Draft waters. Gonzaga was the No. 5 team in ESPN’s way-to-early top 25 rankings updated this week.

Florida made the NCAA Tournament last season and returns a trio of starters, including Walter Clayton Jr., who averaged 17.6 points per game last year. Florida is ranked No. 21 in ESPN’s early top 25 rankings.

The Sun Devils, on the other hand, have undergone a roster overhaul this offseason.

The freshman class of 5-star forward Jayden Quaintance, plus four-star wings Joson Sanon and Amier Eli, could fight for immediate playing time.

Guard Adam Miller and center Shawn Phillips Jr. return, but a class of experienced and productive transfers includes Austin Nunez (Ole Miss), Basheer Jihad (Ball State), Alston Mason (Missouri State), Brandon Gardner (USC) and BJ Freeman (UW Milwaukee).

Arizona State Basketball

