Arizona Cardinals sign LB Marquis Haynes for help on pass rush

The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Marquis Haynes following the season-ending injury for starting pass rusher B.J. Ojulari and also signed cornerback Delonte Hood.

Haynes spent the last six seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. In 72 career NFL games, Haynes only had two starts and was used as a rotational substitute in Carolina’s pass rush.

His career high for sacks was set in 2023 with five and he has 14 in his career with 99 total tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and four fumble recoveries.

Haynes will join an Arizona pass-rushing group now led by Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck. He will compete for playing time with the likes of Jesse Luketa and Victor Dimukeje.

Arizona Cardinals add cornerback

Hood worked out for Arizona on Monday and played in the UFL this spring, leading the league in passes defensed with six. He was originally an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Penn State and was on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad in 2022.

Cornerback is a position under a large spotlight for the Cardinals this year, a group primarily made up of young unproven talent alongside veteran signing Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Follow @KellanOlson