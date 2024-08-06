Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign LB Marquis Haynes for help on pass rush

Aug 6, 2024, 11:20 AM

Marquis Haynes Sr. #98 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter o...

Marquis Haynes Sr. #98 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Marquis Haynes following the season-ending injury for starting pass rusher B.J. Ojulari and also signed cornerback Delonte Hood.

Haynes spent the last six seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers. He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. In 72 career NFL games, Haynes only had two starts and was used as a rotational substitute in Carolina’s pass rush.

His career high for sacks was set in 2023 with five and he has 14 in his career with 99 total tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and four fumble recoveries.

RELATED STORIES

Haynes will join an Arizona pass-rushing group now led by Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck. He will compete for playing time with the likes of Jesse Luketa and Victor Dimukeje.

Arizona Cardinals add cornerback

Hood worked out for Arizona on Monday and played in the UFL this spring, leading the league in passes defensed with six. He was originally an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Penn State and was on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad in 2022.

Cornerback is a position under a large spotlight for the Cardinals this year, a group primarily made up of young unproven talent alongside veteran signing Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sideline during the second quarter again...

Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray will not play all preseason for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will not play quarterback Kyler Murray all preseason, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Atlanta Fa...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals release depth chart for preseason Week 1

The Cardinals first depth chart for the 2024 season was released on Monday and includes a few indications at some key position battles.

24 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari looks...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals place BJ Ojulari on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker BJ Ojulari on the injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury that will end his season.

1 day ago

Cardinals fans enjoy the annual Red & White Practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Red & White Practice sets new training camp attendance record

The Arizona Cardinals announced a new training camp record for attendance at the annual Red & White Practice on Saturday.

2 days ago

Drew Petzing at training camp...

Ryan Pasiecznik

PFF recognizes Cardinals’ Drew Petzing as a top-10 offensive coordinator

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dealt with an offense that had holes in 2023. But he gained notice across NFL circles.

2 days ago

Zaven Collins smiles during Red & White Practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ culture, upfront approach huge in Zaven Collins’ decision to ink extension

There are two big reasons why Zaven Collins opted against testing free agency in 2025 and instead agreed on a two-year contract extension.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals sign LB Marquis Haynes for help on pass rush