GLENDALE — Starter Hjalte Froholdt was front and center (literally) as the Arizona Cardinals entered the final stretch of training camp on Tuesday.

Froholdt had missed the last handful of practices after going down with a leg injury on July 30.

But on Day 10 of camp, Froholdt was back in action with the first-team offense.

“If you ask him, he’s got strong tendons, he’ll tell you,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said ahead of the Red & White Practice.

With Froholdt back, Arizona’s starting offensive line looks solidified ahead of preseason action.

Evan Brown, who had taken starting center reps in Froholdt’s absence, was back at left guard. Will Hernandez was opposite him on the right side with tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams bookending the trenches as they have all camp.

Froholdt wasn’t the only Cardinal back practicing, either, with second-year pro Kei’Trel Clark and veteran wideout Zay Jones back at work.

Clark was once again patrolling the secondary after missing multiple days of practice. It’s unclear what the cornerback had been dealing with, though Gannon did mention multiple players were dealing with “some nicks and bumps and bruises” last Thursday.

Clark has seen a lot of second- and third-team work throughout camp, but on Tuesday, he was thrown in with the first-team defense during team drills.

Part of that decision could be because they want to see more out of Clark with the first unit.

Injuries could have also played a role in his upped usage.

In addition to rookie and potential starter Max Melton missing his second day of training camp — he was seen signing autographs following Red & White Practice — starting nickel Garrett Williams did not participate in Tuesday’s action.

Williams has been among the biggest standouts this camp, having taken a noticeable jump from last camp while showing off his versatility to play both inside and out.

Whatever Clark and Williams are dealing with, though, Gannon didn’t seem concerned with any of the injuries currently impacting the team.

Training camp is getting batty

For the most part, the normal culprits — players, coaches, media members, fans — were out and about for another day of training camp.

There was, however, a special guest that graced the State Farm Stadium sidelines. And I’m not talking about Arizona Sports’ Vince Marotta or Luke Lapinski.

Taking in the start of practice from the north end zone on Tuesday was a bat.

Special guest at Cards Camp today! pic.twitter.com/4D239nmWHg — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 6, 2024

It clearly knew where the best seat in the house was, too, having set up shop in clear view of where the first team was working. It also got the memo that it was a low-intensity day.

If not for an impromptu relocation, the little bat would have had a front-row seat to Marvin Harrison Jr. doing Marvin Harrison Jr. things.

Kyler Murray finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for the “TD” during a low-intensity day of Arizona Cardinals training camp. #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/hnspt5K7g2 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 6, 2024

Sugar overload

Away from the on-field work and nocturnal animals was the reveal of new foods coming to State Farm Stadium in 2024.

A total of 11 local eateries are setting up shop for this season, with seven being new to State Farm Stadium:

– Spinato’s Pizzeria

– Amelia’s by EAT

– Barrio Queen

– Kaizen

– Scoopwell’s Dough Bar

– Heritage at Sportsman’s Park

– Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

They join Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, Honey Bears, Lola’s Tacos and Pork on a Fork.

The menu of food items has length, too, with well over 50 (!) new options to choose from.

But it’s what Craft Culinary Concepts thought up that had a whole lot of people talking.

Three words: Cotton candy burrito.

There are loads of new food items coming to State Farm Stadium this year. But it’s the cotton candy burrito that takes the cake for the most unique. pic.twitter.com/11JYLoyMS7 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 6, 2024

Wrapped in cotton candy, the concoction is filled with cotton candy flavored ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, Foot Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, mini M&M’s, gummy bears and sprinkles.

Don’t forget about the Flaming Hot Cheeto twists on chicken tenders and elote, either.

Up next

Only one open training camp practice (Wednesday) remains before the team breaks camp on Thursday.

From there, all eyes turn to Arizona’s preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will not be suiting up against New Orleans or any of the other preseason matchups as he prepares for the regular season, Gannon said Tuesday.

