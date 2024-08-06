The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Guardians on Tuesday has been delayed due to weather in Cleveland, the D-backs said.

First pitch was scheduled for 3:40 p.m. and there is no official word on a new start time. Thunderstorms and heavy winds are in the forecast through 5 p.m. with tornado warnings in the surrounding area.

Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez is set to make his team debut on Tuesday after spending the first four-plus months of the year on the injured list. He suffered a shoulder strain in spring training and shut down after a setback in April.

This isn’t even the hard stuff! Tornado warnings in and around Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/sPkz5XmNc1 — Todd Walsh (@ToddWalsh) August 6, 2024

The southpaw signed a four-year contract worth $80 million in the offseason.

Ben Lively is Tuesday’s listed starter for the Guardians.

Arizona won the series opener in dramatic fashion on Monday, 7-6 in 10 innings. Joc Pederson came off the bench and hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. The Guardians tied the game off Ryan Thompson in the ninth, but Eugenio Suarez delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th. Justin Martinez locked it down for the save.

The Diamondbacks experienced a weather delay in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The forecast for Wednesday in Cleveland looks dry, as the series finale is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

Brandon Pfaadt is probable for Arizona and veteran Carlos Carrasco for Cleveland. The D-backs head back to Chase Field to start a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies starting Thursday.

