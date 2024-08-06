Diamondbacks-Guardians game, Eduardo Rodriguez debut delayed by weather
Aug 6, 2024, 3:25 PM
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Guardians on Tuesday has been delayed due to weather in Cleveland, the D-backs said.
First pitch was scheduled for 3:40 p.m. and there is no official word on a new start time. Thunderstorms and heavy winds are in the forecast through 5 p.m. with tornado warnings in the surrounding area.
Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez is set to make his team debut on Tuesday after spending the first four-plus months of the year on the injured list. He suffered a shoulder strain in spring training and shut down after a setback in April.
This isn’t even the hard stuff! Tornado warnings in and around Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/sPkz5XmNc1
— Todd Walsh (@ToddWalsh) August 6, 2024
The southpaw signed a four-year contract worth $80 million in the offseason.
Ben Lively is Tuesday’s listed starter for the Guardians.
Arizona won the series opener in dramatic fashion on Monday, 7-6 in 10 innings. Joc Pederson came off the bench and hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. The Guardians tied the game off Ryan Thompson in the ninth, but Eugenio Suarez delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th. Justin Martinez locked it down for the save.
The Diamondbacks experienced a weather delay in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The forecast for Wednesday in Cleveland looks dry, as the series finale is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.
Brandon Pfaadt is probable for Arizona and veteran Carlos Carrasco for Cleveland. The D-backs head back to Chase Field to start a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies starting Thursday.