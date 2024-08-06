The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Guardians on Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland. The two clubs will play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

The first game will start at regularly-scheduled 10:10 a.m. The second game will begin shortly after the first concludes.

First pitch on Tuesday was supposed to be at 3:40 p.m. but thunderstorms delayed the start time before first pitch. There were nearby tornado warnings, as well.

Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez was set to make his team debut on Tuesday after spending the first four-plus months of the year on the injured list. He suffered a shoulder strain in spring training and was shut down after a setback in April.

This isn’t even the hard stuff! Tornado warnings in and around Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/sPkz5XmNc1 — Todd Walsh (@ToddWalsh) August 6, 2024

Ben Lively was Tuesday’s listed starter for the Guardians.

Arizona won the series opener in dramatic fashion on Monday, 7-6 in 10 innings. Joc Pederson came off the bench and hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. The Guardians tied the game off Ryan Thompson in the ninth, but Eugenio Suarez delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th. Justin Martinez locked it down for the save.

The forecast for Wednesday in Cleveland looks dry.

Brandon Pfaadt was initially probable for Arizona on Wednesday and veteran Carlos Carrasco likewise for Cleveland.

Pfaadt will throw the first game on Wednesday, and Rodriguez will debut in the second.

After the doubleheader, the D-backs head back to Chase Field for a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies starting Thursday.

