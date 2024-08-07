The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos as the 27th man allowed for MLB teams entering a doubleheader.

He will be available as Arizona holds two games — the first starting at 10:10 a.m. MST — at the Cleveland Guardians after weather delayed a scheduled Tuesday game.

Castellanos has made seven prior appearances for the D-backs this year, allowing six earned runs with seven strikeouts and four walks in 10.1 innings pitched.

In Triple-A Reno this season, the 26-year-old has started 12 of 13 appearances and holds a 4.60 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 60.2 innings.

How to listen to the Diamondbacks-Guardians doubleheader

The first game will start at the regularly scheduled 10:10 a.m. and air live on Arizona Sports 98.7. The second game will begin shortly after the first concludes and will broadcast on ESPN 620 AM as Burns & Gambo air on 98.7 live from Cardinals training camp.

Righty Brandon Pfaadt will start the first game for the D-backs with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez set to make his season debut in the second.

Arizona won the first game of the three-game series in Cleveland on Monday with a 7-6 win in extra innings.

