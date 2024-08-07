Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Jazz sign ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen to contract extension

Aug 7, 2024, 1:09 PM

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz...

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz drives into Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a game at Delta Center on March 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcat product Lauri Markkanen signed a contract extension on Wednesday to remain with the Utah Jazz.

It is a five-year, $238 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Markkanen had one year left in his current contract with the Jazz and was due $18 million this upcoming season.

In two seasons with the Jazz, Markkanen has seen his career flourish. During his first five years in the league, he averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 282 games.

RELATED STORIES

With the Jazz, Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 121 games. He was named an NBA All-Star in 2023 and won the 2023 NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.

Markkanen spent one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to Utah, along with guards Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and five future draft picks (two pick swaps), in exchange for guard Donovan Mitchell.

Before his one-year stint with Cleveland, Markkanen spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls after the franchise selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Markkanen played one season (2016-17) at Arizona. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 32-5 record where they would eventually lose to Xavier in the Sweet 16.

In that span, he started all 37 games played, averaging 15.6 points on 49.2% shooting to go with 7.2 rebounds, earning him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and First Team All-Conference honors.

How the Markkanen extension affects the west

The Jazz were reportedly in trade talks involving Markkanen going to to the Golden State Warriors, but both sides were unable to come to an agreement.

While Markkanen has elevated his play, his team has struggled in a deep Western Conference. The Jazz have a combined 68-96 record over the last two seasons since Markkanen was acquired.

Now that he is locked up in Utah for the foreseeable future, Markkanen could be a franchise centerpiece for the Jazz to continue to build around.

Arizona Basketball

USA beach volleyball player Chase Budinger...

Associated Press

Olympic beach volleyball: Former basketball pro Chase Budinger, teammate Miles Evans eliminated

Now former Arizona Wildcat Chase Budinger has some Olympic memories to go along with those NBA career highlights.

3 days ago

Chase Budinger...

Associated Press

Arizona’s Chase Budinger reaches beach volleyball knockout round at Olympics

Former Arizona basketball player Chase Budinger and partner Miles Evans advanced at the beach volleyball tournament at the Olympics.

4 days ago

Chase Budinger of Team United States attacks the net against Stefan Boermans of Team Netherlands du...

Kellan Olson

Former Wildcat, Sun Chase Budinger drops to 1-1 in volleyball at Olympics

Chase Budinger and his teammate Miles Evans lost 2-0 to Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot, dropping the duo's record to 1-1 in pool play.

8 days ago

Beach volleyball Olympians Miles Evans and Chase Budinger of Team United States high five...

Arizona Sports

Former Wildcat, Suns wing Chase Budinger wins 1st Olympic beach volleyball match

Former Arizona Wildcat and one-time Phoenix Suns wing Chase Budinger's beach volleyball road at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start.

10 days ago

Sam Walters #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts a layup against Motiejus Krivas #14 of the Ari...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s K.J. Lewis, Motiejus Krivas featured in The Athletic’s 2025 NBA mock draft

Arizona Wildcats duo K.J. Lewis and Motiejus Krivas are both projected to go in the first round of The Athletic's 2025 NBA mock draft.

26 days ago

Koa Peat, #4 of the USA, in action during the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup match between the USA a...

Arizona Sports

Gilbert Perry’s Koa Peat scores 26 points, leads USA to gold at U17 World Cup

The USA won gold at the U17 World Cup behind 26 points from Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, winning gold at the event for a record second time.

1 month ago

Jazz sign ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen to contract extension