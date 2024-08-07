The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday worked out veteran edge rusher Carl Lawson, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The 29-year-old free agent appeared in 101 snaps for the New York Jets last season but struggled through a back injury before his contract was voided in February.

Prior to that, Lawson came off a torn Achilles that covered his entire 2021 season but in 2022 put together a productive year with New York, piling up 33 tackles with seven sacks and 4.5 stuffs.

For his six years in action, Lawson has tallied 74 games, 119 tackles, 27 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Arizona gave him a look because its front seven comes with questions about its pass rush, especially after the season-ending knee injury to second-year outside linebacker BJ Ojulari.

At 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Lawson would bring the Cardinals extensive experience but comes with an injury history.

He enjoyed his best season from a sacks perspective (8.5 in a full season) as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals but tore his ACL to miss half of the 2018 season. He picked up five more sacks in 12 games during the 2019 campaign and 5.5 over 16 games in 2020 before his Achilles injury.

