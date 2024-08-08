GLENDALE — A big season lies ahead for Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. after taking the mantle of starting left tackle from former teammate D.J. Humphries.

The moment doesn’t seem too big for the second-year pro, either. A good example of that was on display during Arizona’s final open training camp practice of the season.

During 1-on-1 drills, Johnson looked effortless keeping both starting pass rusher Zaven Collins and rookie Darius Robinson away from the “quarterback” in back-to-back reps.

For Johnson, it was all about simplifying things.

“I think today my mindset was starting to think about how I wanted to get back to just the basics of the game,” Johnson told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “Trying to work hands inside and being able to use my length a lot better. I feel like I liked just taking the focus back to the simple things and hammer that technique. I liked the result. I’m excited to watch the film.”

On top of his upped play on Wednesday, Johnson also got to replicate his Ohio State celebration with rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. following a touchdown during 11-on-11 work.

Not a bad way to wrap up the final open training camp practice by any means.

No fighting allowed!

Tempers again flared for a third time this camp, with offensive lineman Keith Ismael and rookie defensive lineman Myles Murphy taking a shot at one another before a pushing match ensued following a 1-on-1 battle on Wednesday.

But unlike the past two incidents — that unsurprisingly included offensive lineman Will Hernandez — the scuffle was taken too far, leading to both of them getting ejected from practice by head coach Jonathan Gannon.

And let’s just say, the head coach was not having any of that.

For what it’s worth, the two fighters appeared to work things out before hitting the locker room.

Luckily for the Cardinals, they only have a few more days before they can hit someone other than their teammates with the New Orleans Saints coming to town Saturday before joint-practice work in Indianapolis takes over next week.

Great timing if you ask me.

Cornerbacks still sidelined

The duo of Garrett Williams and Max Melton were once again not practicing. Both missed the Red & White Practice, with Melton also out the day prior.

Both are slated to start or have meaningful roles this year and Gannon doesn’t seem concerned on the injury front.

With both corners sidelined, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas saw a lot of first-team reps.

The former saw more time in the nickel than he had in previous practices, while the latter ended the day with one of his best plays all camp.

During 11-on-11s with the offense in striking distance, Thomas broke up a likely would-be touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray intended for wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Thomas was airtight in his coverage of Wilson, reaching his high point and knocking the ball away.

Roles are still being defined despite training camp winding down and Thomas is putting himself in a good position to be an important piece to Arizona’s defensive puzzle.

In other injury news, running back Emari Demercado was seen heading to the locker room with a trainer.

Xavier Thomas getting an extended look

The Cardinals are hard at work looking for ways to make up for the massive loss of projected starting pass rusher BJ Ojulari to a reported torn ACL.

From a depth standpoint, they brought in Marquis Haynes Sr. on a one-year deal.

But from an on-the-field standpoint, Arizona is trying new things with the bodies it brought into camp. One of those being rookie Xavier Thomas.

During 11-on-11 work, the 2024 fifth-round pick got some situational run with the first-team defense.

“He’s really started to let it rip lately, which he has a skillset to do so,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said Wednesday.

“That’s one thing I loved about him coming out was you can see the speed with this guy off the edge. He’s shown that. Gotta continue to improve with everything and really hone in on those pass-rush skills and his coverage drops in the run game.”

Up next

The Cardinals break training camp Thursday ahead of their preseason home game against the Saints.

Next week, it’s onto Indianapolis for joint practices and Game 2 of the preseason slate.

