The Colorado Buffaloes sure have a target on their backs. The new Big 12 members led by head coach Deion Sanders talk a lot. They think they are everyone’s Super Bowl. They are projected to finish 11th of 16 teams in the conference.

A two-angle edited highlight of quarterback Shedeur Sanders accompanied by a “darts only” caption was either two different throws or edited to make it seem that way. In any case, the Colorado football X account attempted to show its work with a follow-up post.

It’s probably the same throw. But it was too late. Others grabbed the caption and ran with the darts only posts with questionable ethics.

It got wild from there.

The darts only meme went across the college football social media landscape and across sports.

We even got former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson’s cleat toss while at Florida remixed with then-President George W. Bush ducking a thrown shoe.

