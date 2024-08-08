Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Steph Curry, Suns stars help USA rally past Serbia to reach Olympic gold medal game

Aug 8, 2024, 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Stephen Curry vs. Serbia in the Paris Olympics...

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States drives past Ognjen Dobric #13 of Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Stephen Curry scored 36, including the late go-ahead bucket, and the USA men’s basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit with a quarter to go to pull ahead of Serbia in the final moments Thursday to reach the Paris Olympics’ gold medal game via a 95-91 win.

Host France awaits the Americans in the tournament finals.

Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant, who went scoreless in the first half, and Devin Booker, who had just three points at halftime, showed up to cut the lead when it counted. They played the clutch minutes down the stretch with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Curry.

RELATED STORIES

Durant and then Booker hit consecutive threes with seven minutes left in the game to cut the deficit from 78-67 to 78-73. Durant hit another jumper to make it an 80-75 deficit a minute later.

A LeBron James layup with 3:39 left tied the game at 84 apiece, and a Curry three with 2:24 left gave the Americans the lead for good. James closed with a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Durant finished with nine and needed a long two-point jumper with less than a minute to go to extend USA’s lead to four.

Joel Embiid, who has struggled in the Olympics, stepped up for his biggest performance as a member of Team USA, scoring 19 and going 8-of-11 from the field, attacking Serbia out of midrange postups.

Serbia led 76-63 after the third quarter and 54-43 after a first half where it pulled out a zone defense that the American hadn’t seen much of so far on their run in France. Serbia shot 54% in the first half and made 10 of 19 threes, accounting for more than half of its makes.

Curry scored 20 first-half points to keep Team USA afloat, but the rest of the United States combined to go 8-for-21 in the first half.

Phoenix Suns

Lebron James #6, Kevin Durant #7, and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their ...

Kellan Olson

Booker, Durant take part in unforgettable Team USA comeback vs. Serbia

A special quarter of basketball was played and the Suns' Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were on the court for all of it at the Olympics.

2 hours ago

Victor Wembanyama (32), of France scrambles for possession against Daniel Theis (10) of Germany...

Associated Press

France beats Germany to reach Olympic men’s basketball gold medal game

Guerschon Yabusele scored 17 points and France beat Germany to advance to the men’s Olympic basketball gold medal game.

6 hours ago

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Jazz sign ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen to contract extension

Former Arizona Wildcat forward Lauri Markkanen signed five-year, $238 million contract extension on Wednesday to remain with the Utah Jazz.

1 day ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before the start of game one of the Western Conference...

Kellan Olson

What are the Phoenix Suns doing with Bradley Beal?

It was a whirlwind season for Bradley Beal and that is not going to stop for him with his time in Phoenix playing for the Suns.

1 day ago

Screenshot of Devin Booker, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk watching the Paris Olympics park skateboarding...

Arizona Sports

Suns star Devin Booker takes in skateboarding with Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk

Devin Booker is hanging with the big dogs during the skateboarding events at the Paris Olympics. As in Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is Kevin Durant’s, Devin Booker’s Olympic experience fueling or cooling the drive to win in Arizona?

After Devin Booker called Kevin Durant "Captain America" following the star forward's Olympic record-setting night in a blowout win over Brazil, Dan Bickley ponders if Team USA's success in Paris will leave the Phoenix Suns stars content with winning gold or fuel their drive to bring a championship to Arizona.

1 day ago

Steph Curry, Suns stars help USA rally past Serbia to reach Olympic gold medal game