ARIZONA CARDINALS

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. will play Cardinals preseason game vs. Saints

Aug 8, 2024, 1:12 PM

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. will suit up for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday.

How much will Harrison play? Gannon didn’t say.

The Cardinals have considered starters playing in the preseason to be a “case-by-case” basis. Most notably, Arizona will not roll out starting quarterback Kyler Murray at all in the preseason.

Harrison, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, surpassed 1,200 receiving yards and added 14 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On the depth chart for the first preseason game, Harrison was listed as a starter alongside receivers Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

Expected to be the team’s top receiver, he will be on the receiving end of passes from either Desmond Ridder or Clayton Tune at quarterback. Tune was a fifth-round pick from the 2023 draft, while Ridder was an offseason trade acquisition from the Atlanta Falcons.

Gannon has called the backup quarterback competition a “very healthy one.”

Kickoff for the Cardinals’ preseason Game 1 vs. the Saints is set for 5 p.m. MST Saturday in Glendale and will air on 98.7 FM and the Arizona Sports app.

