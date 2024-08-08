The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed former Texas Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner off waivers on Thursday and assigned him to Triple-A Reno.

Arizona designated right-hander Luis Frias for assignment in a corresponding move.

Knizner was waived by the Rangers on Tuesday.

This was his first season in Texas after a five-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2019-23.

Knizner’s addition comes as Arizona faces an uncertain amount of time without starting catcher Gabriel Moreno, who is on the injured list with a groin injury.

Jose Herrera has slid into the starting catcher role, and the D-backs this week called up 24-year-old Adrian Del Castillo as the backup.

De Castillo has more offensive punch and is slashing .319/.403/.608 in Triple-A this year. He recorded his first hit, a double, in his debut Wednesday.

Knizner’s best offensive season while being a regular came last season when he slashed .241/.288/.424 in 70 games with the Cardinals.

However, it’s his work behind the plate that brings value. He has 804 games of MLB experience under his belt.

In 35 games this year, Knizner was one of 18 catchers MLB-wide with more than one catching framing runs and was 13th in highest strike rate, according to Baseball Savant.

