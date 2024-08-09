PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy continued to swing a hot bat with three hits and three RBIs despite a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks gave themselves plenty of chances to nab a series-opening win, but grounding into three double plays en route to a 1-for-9 night with runners in scoring position spelled a loss. Arizona snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped to 63-53.

McCarthy had the lone knock, an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to bring the tying run to the plate against closer Carlos Estevez. Since June 15, McCarthy is now batting .336.

“He’s a hungry player. I see it every single day, and he’s in the middle of a lot of exciting moments for this team,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve got two more months of baseball, and he’s going to be right in the middle of more of it.”

D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery was an out away from six scoreless innings but instead was tagged with four runs. Three inherited runners scored on a couple hits off Dylan Floro, as the Phillies were able to get the timely punch that evaded Arizona.

McCarthy hit a two-run shot the following half-inning in a quick answer against Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering, and Arizona had two on with no outs with a chance to tie the game — to no avail.

McCarthy has been in an outfield rotation alongside Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. starting everyday in left. The former has gotten the nod against southpaws like Phillies starter Kolby Allard as a more than capable left-on-left at-bat.

He does not start every game against righties as doing so would revert either Thomas or Carroll to a more minimized role. Carroll has seven homers in his last 24 games as his power numbers are starting to return after a slow start. Thomas has yet to get going offensively since his return from hamstring issues but is the team’s best defender in center.

McCarthy has performed to the level of a desired everyday player. He is one of eight National League outfielders with at least 200 at-bats and an OPS of .799 or better. His six three-hit games this year are tied for second on the team with Christian Walker, only trailing Ketel Marte.

“Just trying to swing at the right pitches, be aggressive, try to hit line drives,” McCarthy said. “It’s nice hitting home runs, it’s been a while. But, again, just controlling what I can control. Making sure that it is over the heart of the plate, putting a good swing on it. Like I’ve said a bunch, it’s nice when they fall.”

Eugenio Suarez also homered, while Geraldo Perdomo and Gurriel recorded multiple hits. Lovullo said his club fought despite a tough schedule, considering they played two games on Wednesday and flew across the country.

Jordan Montgomery encouraged by start

Montgomery danced with danger all night with eight hits, three walks and a hit batsman but had wiggled free through five shutout innings.

He felt particularly sharp with the changeup and curveball, which he used for nine whiffs.

“Jordan Montgomery threw the ball really good today. His line score doesn’t look as good as it could have,” Lovullo said. “He had good life on his fastball. You could see there was a lot of swing-and-miss with the secondary stuff because that fastball life.”

The Phillies nearly broke out in the fourth on a Weston Wilson liner that landed centimeters from being fair into the corner with the bases loaded. Instead, Montgomery caught him looking.

Wilson later got the better of Montgomery with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Montgomery then walked nine-hole hitter Johan Rojas and lead-off man Kyle Schwarber after getting ahead 0-2 on the latter to end his night.

Lovullo called the Rojas walk the turning point of the game, while Montgomery was frustrated by the Schwarber walk given the count.

Montgomery had himself, results-wise, one of his best starts of the year until he exited. There’s positives to take away as he kept Arizona in the game, but his 6.37 ERA remained unchanged.

“Starting to just try to find every positive out of every outing I can and just lean on it. That’s a good lineup and I held them and got pretty deep in the game,” Montgomery said. “Curveball and changeup were really good. Just keep moving forward, trying to get better.”

Diamondbacks to face Zack Wheeler

Friday’s pitching matchup is Arizona’s Ryne Nelson (4.65 ERA) versus Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (2.77 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

