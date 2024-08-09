PHOENIX — University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona’s new leader, the board that governs the state’s three public universities announced Friday.

The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) picked Garimella to be the Tucson school’s 23rd president after a four-month national search.

“There are tremendous opportunities in front of us, and I look forward to collaborating with U of A students, faculty, staff and alumni to build upon our strengths as an institution and continue to lead in excellence here in Tucson and around the world,” Garimella, who holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering, said in a press release.

Garimella received his Ph.D. from the University of California, his master’s from Ohio State University and his bachelor’s from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Vermont’s president since 2019, he will replace Dr. Robert Robbins. The embattled Robbins announced in April he would not stay on past his current contract, which runs through June 2026, and would leave sooner if a successor was in place.

“I have long admired the U of A and its stature in the state of Arizona and far beyond,” Garimella said. “The institution demonstrates the best qualities of a land-grant university with exceptional leadership in research and health sciences, highly acclaimed faculty and staff, and a diverse student population comprised of the best and brightest from around the world.

Robbins’ replacement and members of the search committee will hold a livestreamed press conference at 2:15 p.m. Friday, officials announced.

“Dr. Garimella is student-focused and considers himself first and foremost a faculty member. With a 35-year career in higher education, Suresh is engaging, a great listener and a collaborative leader,” ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said in the release.

Why is Arizona president Robert Robbins stepping down?

Robbins, the Tucson school’s president since 2017, announced his departure plan in April amid a financial crisis.

In March, the former cardiac surgeon took a 10% cut to his base salary and agreed to forego multiple performance bonuses after it was revealed the university was facing a $177 million budget shortfall. The deficit was initially reported as $240 million.

Among the impacts of that deficit was the athletic department’s firing of athletic director Dave Heeke. He was replaced by Desiree Reed-Francois, who welcomed her new boss on Friday.

Robbins’ annual salary was reduced from $816,008 to $734,407, and he is no longer eligible for up to $270,000 for meeting certain goals.

When does University of Arizona’s new president start?

ABOR is still working to finalize the contract for the University of Arizona’s new president and determine a start date. Robbins will stay on until Garimella takes over, probably later this fall, ABOR said.

Robbins said the U of A will be in good hands under his successor.

“I join our University of Arizona family in welcoming Dr. Garimella to Tucson,” Robbins said in the release. “His experience as a president at a public university and as an esteemed professor, researcher and published author will serve him well in his new role. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to partnering with Dr. Garimella and assisting him with the transition in any way possible.”