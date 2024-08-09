Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks recall Scott McGough, send Slade Cecconi to Reno prior to Phillies matchup

Aug 9, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

Scott McGough #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Scott McGough from Triple-A Reno on Friday, as fellow right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi was optioned ahead of Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cecconi had a rough outing Thursday at Chase Field, as the Phillies scored two runs against him in his 3.0 innings of relief. The two runs ended up being the difference in the 6-4 ballgame.

This wasn’t a one-off for Cecconi, who previously struggled to prevent high-octane offenses from putting up crooked numbers. In three of his four most recent mound appearances, Cecconi surrendered 11 earned runs in 11.0 innings, including five runs against the San Diego Padres on July 5.

His last time in the starting pitching rotation came on July 10 in a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves, before Cecconi was designated as a relief pitcher the next day when sent to Reno. After nearly three weeks in the Triple-A ranks, Cecconi made three bullpen appearances for Arizona prior to Friday’s option.

McGough rejoins the D-backs, who he has made 22 appearances and two starts for this season. He posted a 7.33 ERA after allowing 25 runs in 27.0 innings.

McGough last appeared for the club on June 27 against the Minnesota Twins, working 1.1 innings in relief of Jordan Montgomery.

With the Triple-A Reno Aces, McGough has made 21 appearances while earning a 1-2 record without a single start. Minor league hitters are batting .255 off of McGough, who has accumulated a 3.00 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 24.0 innings.

How to follow along with Diamondbacks-Phillies

Game 2 of the four-game series between the Diamondbacks and Phillies is set for 6:40 p.m.

Catch all the action at Chase Field by tuning to 98.7 FM or finding the game on the Arizona Sports app.

