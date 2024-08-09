Close
Team USA plans to start Kevin Durant vs. France in Saturday’s Olympic final

Aug 9, 2024, 3:36 PM

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates during a Men's basketball semifinals match between...

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Team USA plans to start Phoenix Suns forward and USA all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant in Saturday’s Olympic final against France, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to insert Durant into his starting five and move Jrue Holiday to a bench role.

Kerr closed the semifinals with a lineup of Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Durant in Team USA’s 95-91 comeback victory over Serbia on Thursday.

The Suns forward worked through a strained calf and started each of the past five games on the bench. He also missed all five exhibition games in the run up to the Olympics and was held out of practices until July 19.

Across five games during this Olympiad, Durant is averaging 13.6 points, three rebounds and two assists in 20.5 minutes. He scored 23 points and shot 8-of-9 (88.9%) from the field in Thursday’s semifinal victory over Serbia.

Durant has won three Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016, 2020) and is averaging 29.6 points per game in the three gold medal games.

Team USA’s Paris Olympics game schedule

Team USA will take on France at 12:30 p.m. in Saturday’s gold medal game in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic final in Tokyo. The game will air on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Video: Bickley Blast: All eyes are on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant at Olympics

As Devin Booker and Kevin Durant continue to make their mark on the U.S. men's basketball team, Dan Bickley feels this will serve them both well once they get back to Arizona and start preparations for the coming NBA season.

8 hours ago

Devin Booker passes over Serbia players, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, in the Paris Olympics...

Kevin Zimmerman

Devin Booker appears to fire back at Bogdan Bogdanovic over Carmelo Anthony celebration

Serbian Bogdan Bogdanovic pounded the side of his head with former USA great Carmelo Anthony's hand gesture.

8 hours ago

LeBron James #6 and Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrate after a basket during a Men's b...

Kellan Olson

Team USA-France Olympic basketball preview: Stage set for gold medal thriller

France is in form and at home while Team USA is coming off an unbelievable comeback win, setting up what should be an all-time finale.

11 hours ago

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is guarded by Suns' Kevin Durant on March 27, 2024. The two will reportedly f...

Damon Allred

Report: Suns to face Nuggets on Christmas Day for 2nd time in last 3 years

The Phoenix Suns are set to play the Denver Nuggets to close out a primetime slate on Christmas Day, according to a report.

24 hours ago

Video: What kind of matchup is Team USA vs. Servbia? #parisolympics2024

Burns & Gambo discuss Team USA men's basketball team's comeback victory over Serbia in the Paris Olympics and the role Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant played in the win.

1 day ago

Video: Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Kevin Durant take part in unforgettable Team USA comeback vs. Serbia

Burns & Gambo discuss Team USA men's basketball team's comeback victory over Serbia in the Paris Olympics and the role Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant played in the win.

1 day ago

