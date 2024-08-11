The Toronto Blue Jays claimed relief pitcher Luis Frias off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Saturday, ending the 26-year-old’s nearly nine-year tenure with Arizona.

Frias secured a role in Arizona’s bullpen down the stretch of last season and into October. He made seven postseason appearances, giving up one earned run in 6.2 innings — although he allowed three unearned runs during Game 4 of the World Series.

The hard-throwing righty cracked the Opening Day roster out of camp but got off to a poor start with seven earned runs and 11 hits allowed in 6.1 innings.

The D-backs put him on the 15-day injured list on April 17 with right shoulder inflammation. He never pitched again for the team, which optioned him to Triple-A Reno upon his return on June 6. Frias threw 24 innings for the Aces with a 4.88 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Overall, Frias threw 57.2 innings across four seasons for the Diamondbacks with a 6.55 ERA.

Arizona designated him for assignment on Friday to make room for catcher Andrew Knizner, whom was claimed from the Texas Rangers as catcher depth in the wake of Gabriel Moreno’s groin injury.

Arizona’s 40-man roster remains at 40 players, although the club will need to open another spot on Sunday. Merrill Kelly is set to return from the 60-day injured list.

