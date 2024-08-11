PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte limped off the field during the fourth inning of an 11-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

One inning later, ace starter Zac Gallen walked off gingerly with training staff, another brutal sight for a club that has dealt with key injuries all year.

The D-backs announced Marte exited with a left ankle contusion. Gallen said he dealt with cramping, and neither player expects to miss much time.

Gallen was confident he will make his next start without issue. Marte said he may need Sunday to rest but would be good to go early next week.

Manager Torey Lovullo went on to say his concern level is “minimal” for both players, positive injury news in a season that has provided plenty of the opposite.

“I’m just grateful that Ketel is going to be okay. He’s day-to-day,” Lovullo said. “I’ll be making the lineup very shortly, and I’m hopeful he’ll be available on some level tomorrow. … No long-term ramifications. Zac, I think just some very common cramping. I think he’ll be fine and line up for his next start.”

Ketel Marte, Torey Lovullo okay with Garrett Stubbs’ slide

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs dove into second but slid over the bag, falling into Marte’s glove and ankle area as he applied a tag.

Marte went down immediately, holding his left leg. He stood and attempted to move around, but the All-Star eventually limped off the field with the trainer.

Kevin Newman entered the game in place of Marte at second base.

Ketel Marte left the game after his leg got caught underneath a slide into second pic.twitter.com/I3tkttSy7l — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 11, 2024

Marte said Stubbs was not trying to hurt him.

“It was a slide where he just carried over the bag, it was what it was,” Lovullo added. “I had no problem with it.”

Marte had started the game with a bang, hitting a solo home run off Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. It was Marte’s 30th home run of the season and 10th in first innings. He became the sixth player in baseball this season to hit the 30-homer plateau.

Zac Gallen exits vs. Phillies

Gallen threw a curveball to Phillies star Bryce Harper, who chopped it up the middle. Gallen twisted his body to stab at it with his glove to no avail.

The starter said he felt cramping diagonally along his body after the reach. Chase Field has been noticeably warm this summer, with Jordan Montgomery likening it to a “jungle.” The park was packed on Saturday for NL champion replica ring night, as the attendance was announced 46,183.

“That was different, I mean, I’ve had the cramps in the hamstring or calf or whatever, but I’ve never had it on that line,” Gallen said. “I’m not too concerned about it, maybe just hydrate a little better next time.

“I’m still kind of cramping a little bit. But I mean, we were out there and it was just hard to pitch through cramps because as soon as you try to turn it back on, they just want to cramp up on you again.”

He was not too worried about the warm park conditions, saying it could be an advantage against teams not accustomed to it.

Gallen’s book closed at 4.1 innings, one earned run, five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Kevin Ginkel quickly warmed up and entered the game, and the bullpen shut out the Phillies the rest of the way.

The Diamondbacks’ rotation got Eduardo Rodriguez back from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday, and Merrill Kelly is set to make his first start since April 15 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks had already lost two starting position players to injury over the past couple weeks, as Christian Walker went on the 10-day injured list on July 30 with a strained oblique. Catcher Gabriel Moreno landed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday with a groin strain.

