Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune’s late touchdown drive was not enough as the New Orleans Saints won the game 16-14 in the team’s preseason opener.

Tune, who led the team down the field on a 76-yard drive, would throw a touchdown to running back Tony Jones Jr. with under two minutes remaining to tie the game and the Cardinals would take a 14-13 lead, following a Matt Prater extra point.

The touchdown! The dive! We love it! 📺: #NOvsAZ on CBS pic.twitter.com/HULdl5Y4br — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 11, 2024

The Saints would respond with a drive led by rookie quarterback and Arizona native Spencer Rattler, who led the team down the field 56 yards to put the team in field goal position, where kicker Charlie Smyth would kick the game-winning field goal with five seconds remaining.

After the Cardinals were shut out in the first half, Tune took over at quarterback for Desmond Ridder. Tune completed 15 of 24 passes with 163 yards and a touchdown as he battles Ridder for the backup quarterback spot on the roster.

Wide receiver Dan Chisena would lead the team in receiving, finishing the game with five receptions for 63 receiving yards while running back Michael Carter would lead the team in rushing with seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

