ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils: Did the Camp Tontozona scrimmage provide clarity on Arizona State’s quarterback competition?

Aug 12, 2024, 9:15 AM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred reacted to Arizona State football’s annual Saturday scrimmage at Camp Tontozona.

The ongoing quarterback competition between Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims appeared to heat up during the scrimmage but head coach Kenny Dillingham seemed to be happier with the day Leavitt had than the day Sims had. However, he has yet to name the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

Other than the quarterbacks, the defensive backs, as well as the running backs, had a good scrimmage on Saturday. The running game behind a noticeably improved offensive line appears to be a strength of the 2024 Sun Devils.

The fan turnout was solid given the team’s back-to-back 3-and-9 seasons. The Saturday scrimmage at Camp Tontozona is an excellent opportunity for fans to get a close look at ASU’s football team each year and interact with players after the scrimmage concludes.

